Kickstart your PC gaming obsession with this stunning Black Friday offer

Gaming PCs can be pretty pricey, but that’s what makes Black Friday all the more appealing; massive discounts on gaming PCs and related peripherals, providing all the tools you’d ever need to game on a PC on the cheap.

That’s especially true of this fantastic deal we’ve spotted at eBay, offering an Intel i5-powered gaming PC with an RTX 4060, complete with a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for all your games for just £699.99, a massive £409 discount compared to its £1109.98 RRP – but it gets even better.

If you enter code BLACKFRIDAY20 at checkout, you’ll get a further 20% discount that brings the total down to an almost unbelievable £624.99, with free shipping to boot.

Now, it’s worth noting that this is marked as a refurbished model, but I’d argue that it doesn’t really matter all that much when it comes to gaming PCs, and besides, it’s rated as excellent and comes with a 12-month warranty to bring added peace of mind to your purchase.

Seller Computer Specialist UK also explains that all gaming PCs have been built, tested and cleaned by an on-site team of skilled engineers and fully functional as intended, which should mean you get a great gaming PC for way less than its RRP.

It really is a fantastic bit of kit for the price too; while the sixth-gen Intel i5 chipset isn’t the latest and greatest chipset from Intel, the RTX 4060 is one of the latest GPUs to be released by Nvidia and is wholly capable of powering some of the most demanding gaming titles on PC in 2024.

In fact, the RTX 4060 is capable of outperforming higher-tier GPUs from previous generations including the RTX 3070, especially when coupled with the healthy 32GB of RAM you get from this RTX-enabled gaming PC.

So, if you’re in the market for an affordable gaming PC to chew through 2024 titles like Stalker 2 and CoD: Black Ops 6, look no further.