Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Kickstart your PC gaming obsession with this stunning Black Friday offer

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Gaming PCs can be pretty pricey, but that’s what makes Black Friday all the more appealing; massive discounts on gaming PCs and related peripherals, providing all the tools you’d ever need to game on a PC on the cheap. 

That’s especially true of this fantastic deal we’ve spotted at eBay, offering an Intel i5-powered gaming PC with an RTX 4060, complete with a whopping 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for all your games for just £699.99, a massive £409 discount compared to its £1109.98 RRP – but it gets even better.

If you enter code BLACKFRIDAY20 at checkout, you’ll get a further 20% discount that brings the total down to an almost unbelievable £624.99, with free shipping to boot. 

Get an RTX 4060-equipped gaming PC for just £624.99

Get an RTX 4060-equipped gaming PC for just £624.99

eBay is offering an incredible discount on an RTX-enabled gaming PC. It’s already down to £699.99 from its £1,109.98 RRP, but using code BLACKFRIDAY20 takes that down to an irresistible £624.99.

  • eBay
  • £484.99 off
  • £624.99 (with code)
View Deal

Now, it’s worth noting that this is marked as a refurbished model, but I’d argue that it doesn’t really matter all that much when it comes to gaming PCs, and besides, it’s rated as excellent and comes with a 12-month warranty to bring added peace of mind to your purchase. 

Seller Computer Specialist UK also explains that all gaming PCs have been built, tested and cleaned by an on-site team of skilled engineers and fully functional as intended, which should mean you get a great gaming PC for way less than its RRP. 

It really is a fantastic bit of kit for the price too; while the sixth-gen Intel i5 chipset isn’t the latest and greatest chipset from Intel, the RTX 4060 is one of the latest GPUs to be released by Nvidia and is wholly capable of powering some of the most demanding gaming titles on PC in 2024.

In fact, the RTX 4060 is capable of outperforming higher-tier GPUs from previous generations including the RTX 3070, especially when coupled with the healthy 32GB of RAM you get from this RTX-enabled gaming PC. 

So, if you’re in the market for an affordable gaming PC to chew through 2024 titles like Stalker 2 and CoD: Black Ops 6, look no further.

You might like…

Focal Bathys wireless headphones now just £549 in Richer Sounds’ Black Friday Sale

Focal Bathys wireless headphones now just £549 in Richer Sounds’ Black Friday Sale

Nick Rayner 25 mins ago
BLUETTI has a deal for everyone that needs a power boost this Black Friday

BLUETTI has a deal for everyone that needs a power boost this Black Friday

Nick Rayner 37 mins ago
Apple Watch Series 10 gets its first big price cut for Black Friday US

Apple Watch Series 10 gets its first big price cut for Black Friday US

Chris Smith 55 mins ago
The iPad Pro M4 finally feels affordable on Black Friday

The iPad Pro M4 finally feels affordable on Black Friday

Chris Smith 1 hour ago
Get £100 off the best portable speaker of 2024

Get £100 off the best portable speaker of 2024

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
These are the 16 best Amazon UK Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss

These are the 16 best Amazon UK Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access