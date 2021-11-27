Keep your home safe with 44% off the Blink Outdoor security camera

 large image

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking to expand your home security system? The Blink Outdoor Add-on Camera has dropped to less than £50 in parent company Amazon’s Black Friday sale. 

The wireless, weather-resistant camera would usually cost you £79.99, making this £44.99 Black Friday offer the perfect time to add an additional layer of security to your home. That’s a £35 – or 44% – saving on the security camera. 

This is the lowest we’ve ever seen the Blink Outdoor Add-on Camera plunge: 

The Blink Outdoor Add-on Camera is a wireless security camera. It’s designed to be used alongside the Blink Sync Module 2, so make sure to add one of these to your basket too if this is your first Blink product. 

The camera is durable enough to survive rainy days and supports HD recording with infrared night vision when it gets dark. 

With the help of the Blink Home Monitor app, the camera will send motion detection alerts to your phone, and you can set your own motion zones to ensure you only receive notifications for specific areas. You can also see, hear and speak to visitors in real-time with the app. 

The camera includes up to 2 years of battery life and is also compatible with Amazon Alexa if you’ve got an Echo at home. 

Looking for an easy way to protect your home? Don’t miss out on this incredible deal on the Blink Outdoor Add-on Camera. Shop today to save 44% on the wireless security camera and pick it up for £79.99 instead of £44.99.

For all of the best Black Friday deals, don’t forget to visit our guide to the biggest sale of the year.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

