Keep your devices topped up with this Black Friday saving on the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station

Any camping and travel enthusiasts may want to check out this incredible deal on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240.

We’ve come across some incredible deals over the last week in honour of this year’s Black Friday sale, but any outdoor enthusiasts may want to take note of this Jackery Explorer discount. Jackery is offering it’s Portable Power Station Explorer 240 with a massive 25% discount, bringing the price down from £259.99 to a more reasonable £194.

We also encourage you to take a look at the Jackery website, as the company is running some impressive deals on a whole range of outdoor tech, including solar generators and solar panels.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 features an AC outlet – at 230W, 200W and 400W – two USB-A ports and one DC car port which is specially designed to charge laptops, mini-coolers and other outdoor electronics so you can power your outdoor adventure without any fuss.

The Explorer 240 comes packed with a 240Wh battery pack, meaning that you don’t need to worry about storing gasoline or fuel to charge up your things. It can be recharged in three ways: using a wall outlet, a car outlet or via solar panel, many of which can be found on the Jackery website or in this incredible deal.

And as we can see from the price history of the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, it only sees a discount this big around Black Friday, meaning that you will want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone, as we doubt it will get another fantastic discount during the warmer months next year.