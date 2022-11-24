 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Keep your devices topped up with this Black Friday saving on the Jackery Explorer 240 Power Station

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any camping and travel enthusiasts may want to check out this incredible deal on the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240.

We’ve come across some incredible deals over the last week in honour of this year’s Black Friday sale, but any outdoor enthusiasts may want to take note of this Jackery Explorer discount. Jackery is offering it’s Portable Power Station Explorer 240 with a massive 25% discount, bringing the price down from £259.99 to a more reasonable £194.

We also encourage you to take a look at the Jackery website, as the company is running some impressive deals on a whole range of outdoor tech, including solar generators and solar panels.

And if you’re looking for something else in the realm of tech, whether that be a mobile phone or a new kitchen gadget, make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals round-up as it will be constantly updated on all the best offers throughout the entire sale.

This Jackery Portable Power Station is 25% off in honour of Black Friday

This Jackery Portable Power Station is 25% off in honour of Black Friday

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to go out more in 2023, then we have the perfect deal for you, as Jackery’s Portable Power Station Explorer 240 is now 25% off in honour of Black Friday and is ideal for camping and travel.

  • Amazon
  • Save 25% with this deal
  • Was £259.99 now £194.00
View Deal

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 features an AC outlet – at 230W, 200W and 400W – two USB-A ports and one DC car port which is specially designed to charge laptops, mini-coolers and other outdoor electronics so you can power your outdoor adventure without any fuss.

The Explorer 240 comes packed with a 240Wh battery pack, meaning that you don’t need to worry about storing gasoline or fuel to charge up your things. It can be recharged in three ways: using a wall outlet, a car outlet or via solar panel, many of which can be found on the Jackery website or in this incredible deal.

And as we can see from the price history of the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, it only sees a discount this big around Black Friday, meaning that you will want to jump on this deal now before it’s gone, as we doubt it will get another fantastic discount during the warmer months next year.

Keepa Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240
Keepa Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

You might like…

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Save money on bundles and games

Ryan Jones 55 mins ago
Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Solar charge your generators with Jackery’s SolarSaga panels, now on offer for Black Friday

Peter Phelps 1 hour ago
These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

These cracking ANC true wireless are at their lowest price for Black Friday

Kob Monney 1 hour ago
Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Get 50% off! This science experiment subscription is the perfect gift for kids

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Jackery’s docked £300 off its massive portable power station for Black Friday

Jackery’s docked £300 off its massive portable power station for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on speakers and soundbars

Best Sonos Black Friday Deals: Big savings on speakers and soundbars

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.