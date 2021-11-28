Keep the kids entertained with this brilliant Fire 7 Kids tablet deal

Looking for a durable tablet to entertain and educate the kids this Christmas? The Fire 7 Kids has dropped to half price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

You’d usually need to pay £99.99 for the tablet aimed at youngsters. That price has been slashed by 50% in this years Black Friday sale, taking it down to just £49.99. That’s a £50 saving on the durable tablet.

It’s also the lowest we’ve seen the Fire 7 Kids plummet since launch, as you can see in the graph below:

Not only that, but Amazon has thrown in a second deal for those looking to take advantage of the sale to pick up two tablets for the same price you’d usually pay for one Fire 7 Kids device.

If you add two tablets to your cart today, enter code FIRE7KIDS to take an additional £5 off at checkout, trimming a few quid off each tablet when you buy them together. This takes the total price of two tablets down from £99.98 to £94.98, or £47.49 each.

Get a Fire 7 Kids tablet for less than £50 The Fire 7 Kids tablet has been reduced by half price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, taking the tablet down from £99.99 to just £49.99. That’s a £50 saving on the RRP. You can also save an extra £5 when buying two with code FIRE7KIDS. Amazon

Was £99.99

£49.99 View Deal

The Fire 7 Kids is a 7-inch tablet designed to entertain kids aged 3 to 7 with books, music and videos.

The tablet features a 1024 x 600 HD LCD touchscreen and comes with Amazon’s Kid-Proof Case in a rugged bumper style in your choice of blue, pink or purple.

It also comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee, meaning if your kid does manage to break the tablet, Amazon will replace it at no extra cost.

There’s a 2-megapixel front camera and a 2-megapixel rear camera with support for 720p HD video, along with an integrated speaker and a 3.5mm jack so they can plug in their headphones.

The tablet features 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB) and packs up to 7 hours of battery life to get you through most flights and long car journeys. You can also download content, so kids can read, watch and play even without Wi-Fi.

The tablet comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+, which includes thousands of books, films, TV programmes, educational apps, games and Audible audiobooks. While the content spans ages 3 to 12, you can set up age filters to make sure your kids only see things appropriate for their age.

Finally, there’s the Amazon Parent Dashboard, which lets you set screen time limits, educational goals, curfews and manage content for up to 4 profiles with easy to use controls. The tablet will not allow kids to access social media, the Internet, Alexa or in-app purchases without parental approval.

If you’re looking for a tablet to keep the kids entertained this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with the Fire 7 Kids, and at half price, the tablet just got even better. Head over to Amazon now to get the Fire 7 Kids for £49.99 down from £99.99.

