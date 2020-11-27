Just £20 a month? You won’t believe this Pixel 4a Black Friday bargain

Black Friday hasn’t disappointed this year, and this unbelievable Pixel 4a contract proves it – letting you get Google’s miniature handset for just £20 a month with 6GB of data.

That’s right, there’s absolutely no upfront cost to contend with here, making it an absolute bargain for anyone hoping to pick up the Pixel 4a on a low cost contract with a decent amount of data. Sure, we wouldn’t recommend streaming a ton of video with 6GB in the tank, but that’s more than enough to enjoy plenty of social media month on month.

Deal: Pixel 4a, 6GB of data for just £20 a month (no upfront cost)

In case you haven’t heard – the Pixel 4a is one of our favourite phones of 2020. After the wobble that was the original Pixel 4, Google went back to the drawing board to give consumers exactly what they wanted and address their complains head on. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are both stellar handsets, but if you want a small smartphone that happens to have one of the best cameras out there, then the Pixel 4a is exactly what you’re after.

A single 12MP sensor might not sound like much, but it’s what Google’s done with its picture processing that allows the Pixel 4a to standout. Shots taken with the phone are incredibly eye-catching, boasting serious colour in a way that’ll give your Instagram uploads on heck of a boost in quality.

In our 4-star review for the phone, Deputy and Phones Editor Max Parker wrote: “the Google Pixel 4a isn’t a flashy phone. It doesn’t boast 5G, a fast screen or handy extras like wireless charging and an IP rating. But, it’s still easy to recommend as it’s just a joy to use… if you’re after a smaller Android phone that’s very affordable (£349/$349), packs a nice screen, top software that’ll receive big updates for three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed here.”

Speaking from experience with other Pixel phones, Google’s OG version of the Android software is so seamless that it feels like the most comparable version of Android to iOS.

So if you fancy bagging one of 2020’s best phones on the cheap, either for yourself or maybe one for the kids, then look no further than this stellar contract.

