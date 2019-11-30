John Lewis has slashed the price of the Dell Inspiron 14 by £150

The Inspiron 14 4590 is a great work laptop with powerful processors and an attractive screen. Right now you can pick one up, courtesy of John Lewis, for just £699.95, a saving of £150 on its RRP.

Buying from the store will not only net you the typically generous John Lewis two-year guarantee, you’ll also be able to use the codes OFFICE20 or OFFICE70 when you make your purchase to receive a saving of up to £70 on Microsoft Office software.

The Inspiron 14 4590 is no gaming juggernaut, but for work or for studying its performance should impress. With an i7-10510U processor and 8GB of RAM you should expect it to handle most day-to-day tasks with ease. And if you’re prone to forgetting to close down tabs (welcome to the club) then never fear, you’ll be able to browse the web with plenty of windows open without experiencing much in the way of slow-down.

If looks bother you more than power, then you can rest easy. This laptop has a crisp 14’’ HD screen that will make browsing or editing photos (or just watching a movie) a joy.

One highlight of the Inspiron 14 4590 is its 512GB SSD, which should be plenty enough for all but the most storage-hungry customers. Far faster than typical hard drives, an SSD contains no moving parts, which not only makes your laptop more reliable, it also works more quietly.

The Inspiron 14 4590 has a couple of other nifty tricks up its sleeves, such as a finger print reader on the power switch that allows you to log in just a touch of a button. It also incorporates Dell’s Adaptive Thermals technology. This means the laptop adjusts its heat output based on the surface its placed upon, making it more efficient during heavy use and ensuring it won’t burn your thighs.

Black Friday is almost over, so don’t miss out on your chance to save £150 on this super laptop. Head on over to John Lewis now to secure your purchase.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…