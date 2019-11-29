This iPad 7 bargain might be the best Apple Black Friday deal

It used to be that getting any kind of a meaningful deal on a current Apple product was considered a flight of fantasy, even on Black Friday. How times have changed.

Take this deal on the iPad 10.2 (or the iPad 7) as an example. It offers major money off the latest addition to Apple’s peerless tablet range.

iPad 10.2 Black Friday deal iPad 10.2 2019 32GB Apple's latest tablet is already a bit of a bargain, with a new 10.2-inch display and Smart Keyboard Cover compatibility. At this price it's a steal.

The 32GB iPad 10.2 – so named for its unique screen size – is currently just £299 at John Lewis. That’s a saving of £50 on the normal price, which you’ll still see if you head over to Apple.

These are the best Black Friday deals

Bear in mind that you also get the famous John Lewis 2 year guarantee as well. That’s double what Apple offers as standard.

We’d call that a total bargain for what you’re getting. Besides the aforementioned 10.2-inch display (up from 9.7-inches), the 7th-generation iPad gives you a capable A10 CPU with 3GB of RAM, which is more than up to pretty much any task.

You get the same 10-hour battery that the iPad family has become famous for too.

This iPad’s 8MP rear camera isn’t particularly great at taking pictures, while it’s probably best not to even mention the 1.2MP selfie camera. But you don’t want to be that person who uses their tablet as their main camera, do you? DO YOU?

This budget iPad also adds Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Cover support. The former is only the first-gen unit, but grab the latter and you could argue that the iPad 10.2 becomes Apple’s most affordable computer.

iPad 10.2 Black Friday deal iPad 10.2 2019 32GB Apple's latest tablet is already a bit of a bargain, with a new 10.2-inch display and Smart Keyboard Cover compatibility. At this price it's a steal.

To top it all off, you get a choice of all three colours: Gold, Silver, and Space Grey.

For more amazing offers this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.