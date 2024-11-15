John Lewis just dropped the biggest AirPods Black Friday deal yet

If you’re in the market for a new pair of AirPods, we’ve got the Black Friday deal for you.

The AirPods (3rd Generation) have dipped below £100 in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale. Shop today and pay just £99 for the Apple wireless earbuds down from £149. That’s a third off the price of these AirPods, saving you £50.

Not only that, but this deal comes with three months of Apple Music absolutely free, saving you £32.97 on a music streaming subscription in the process.

Are the Apple AirPods 3 worth buying?

Still fantastic for iPhone users, even if a USB-C upgrade would be welcome Pros Small, compact design

Much improved sound

Unmatched iOS and macOS integration Cons No ANC

Poor in loud environments

The AirPods 3 are Apple’s 2022 true wireless earbuds, making them the perfect pairing with any iPhone.

The earbuds feature the famous lightweight AirPods design, with a slightly shorter stem to match the AirPods Pro and no silicone tips. This makes them a more comfortable option for those who don’t like headphones that burrow into their ear the way the Pro line does, though this is a matter of personal preference.

The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant up to IPX4, making them suitable for working out, while the six-hour battery life in each bud should be enough to get you through most long journeys before popping them back into their 30-hour case for a boost.

Powered by Apple’s own H1 chipset, the AirPods 3 offer improved connectivity and faster pairing than their predecessors, along with lower gaming latency and voice-enabled Siri access. Adaptive EQ automatically adjusts the sound to fit your ear, while spatial audio support uses dynamic head tracking to create an immersive, 3D listening experience.

“[The AirPods 3] are a significantly better product than they were previously”, wrote editor Max Parker in his review of the headphones. “Audio is warmer, with more bass but crisper vocals, while Spatial Audio shines in certain instances. Add in a smarter design, IPX4 resistance and a longer battery, and you have a pair of earbuds that should please most iOS users”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple AirPods 3 review.

