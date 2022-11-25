John Lewis drastically slashes AirPods prices for Black Friday

John Lewis is offering some hefty discounts on Apple’s AirPods this Black Friday, but you’ll need to act fast as these won’t stick around for long.

As part of its Black Friday sale, John Lewis has slashed the price of the AirPods 2nd gen – bringing the price down to a very tempting £115.

This is a tasty £14 saving off the previous price, and it’s a few pounds less than the previous lowest price we’ve seen over Black Friday, which was £119.

These are Apple’s most affordable in-ear buds, yet they’re easy to recommend. They’re comfy, don’t bury themselves too deep into your ears and sound good. Connecting them up to an Apple device is very easy and painless, but they do work with Android devices too.

Included is a handy charging case that’ll keep the buds charged and safe when not in use and they come in the simple white colourway that’s become very iconic.

