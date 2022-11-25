 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

John Lewis drastically slashes AirPods prices for Black Friday

John Lewis is offering some hefty discounts on Apple’s AirPods this Black Friday, but you’ll need to act fast as these won’t stick around for long.

As part of its Black Friday sale, John Lewis has slashed the price of the AirPods 2nd gen – bringing the price down to a very tempting £115.

This is a tasty £14 saving off the previous price, and it’s a few pounds less than the previous lowest price we’ve seen over Black Friday, which was £119.

If this deal hasn’t won you over, then we recommend checking out our best Black Friday Deals page instead. By clicking the link, you’ll see all of the latest and greatest offers for smartphones, television, headphones, laptops, kitchen gadgets and more.

These are Apple’s most affordable in-ear buds, yet they’re easy to recommend. They’re comfy, don’t bury themselves too deep into your ears and sound good. Connecting them up to an Apple device is very easy and painless, but they do work with Android devices too.

Included is a handy charging case that’ll keep the buds charged and safe when not in use and they come in the simple white colourway that’s become very iconic.

If this deal isn’t for you, see below for some of our favourite Black Friday deals so far.

Best Black Friday Deals

