John Lewis Black Friday Deals – What you can expect

John Lewis Black Friday Deals: Black Friday 2019 is always prime time for shoppers. Every year John Lewis has been known to roll out a wave of excellent deals. Throw into the mix Cyber Monday and the deals are going to be non-stop once we hit November.

Want to get a look in on some incredible deals? We’ve got all the best John Lewis offers right here. As one of the biggest department stores in the UK, it goes without saying that John Lewis is ready and raring to go all out this Black Friday.

No matter what you’re after, whether it’s a new fridge freezer to complete that state-of-the-art kitchen, a laptop to see you through your studies, or a TV to sink in front of, we’re anticipating some exceptional prices from John Lewis. The best part: most – if not all – products will come with John Lewis’ stellar warranty.

What to expect from the John Lewis Black Friday 2019 sale

So what exactly can we expect from John Lewis Black Friday this year? Well, in recent sales, the retailer has discounted Samsung’s QLED TVs, which are widely regarded to be the best in the business. It has also cut prices on Amazon devices in a bid to match the behemoth online retailer’s own discounts.

John Lewis slashed around £100 off Apple MacBook’s price points, which is a rare occurrence anywhere on the web. Elsewhere, Sonos speakers also found their prices on the chopping board, as well as Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers.

John Lewis Deals Live Right Now

Although we still have a few months until the festivities truly kick off, you can find all the best deals running right now across John Lewis’ array of excellent gadgets. Simply scroll down or bookmark this page and stay tuned for the early-Black Friday deals that sure to drop in November.

Jump to John Lewis Black Friday deals:

Laptops | TVs | Headphones | Soundbars

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay – as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals

John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.

Best John Lewis Laptop Deals

HP ENVY x360 13-ag0998na Convertible Laptop,

This flexible and super-portable Windows 10 2-in–1 has been reduced to clear at John Lewis. You even get a stylus bundled in.

John Lewis

|

Reduced to clear

|

Now £929.99

View Deal

Now £929.99

|

Reduced to clear

|

John Lewis

HP 14S 14-df0004na Laptop, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Natural Silver

A very smart 14-inch laptop with a Full HD display, 128BG SSD and a generous bunch of ports (including HDMI).

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

Now £399.99

View Deal

Now £399.99

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

ASUS VivoBook 14 X420UA-EK019T Laptop, Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Transparent Silver

This deal gives you a decent price on a sleek ultra-portable laptop, as well as an extended 3-year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save £70

|

Now £329.99

View Deal

Now £329.99

|

Save £70

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Black Friday TV Deals

John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, the retailer provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.

It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.

Best John Lewis TV Deals

Samsung QE55Q80R (2019) QLED HDR 1500

Use the code SAMSUNG200 and you’ll save £200 on this impressive 2019 55-inch QLED TV, which scored five-stars from this very site

John Lewis

|

Save £550

|

Now £1349

View Deal

Now £1349

|

Save £550

|

John Lewis

Samsung QE65Q85R (2019) QLED

Use code SAMSUNG300 and safe £300 off the already reduced QLED Smart TV.

John lewis

|

Save £280

|

Now £2,499

View Deal

Now £2,499

|

Save £280

|

John lewis

Hisense H55O8BUK (2019) OLED

Tempting savings on this OLED TV, which also comes with a 5-year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save £200 + £100 voucher

|

Now £1399

View Deal

Now £1399

|

Save £200 + £100 voucher

|

John Lewis

Samsung UE43RU7100 (2019) HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with TVPlus & Apple TV App, Charcoal Black

This tidy TV is available at this lower price from a number of places, but John Lewis gets you a sweet 5-year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

Save £120

|

Now £379

View Deal

Now £379

|

Save £120

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Black Friday Headphone Deals

You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.

Best John Lewis Headphone Deals

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black

The Elite 65t is perhaps the closest thing Android smartphone users can get to an Apple Airpods equivalent - aka truly wireless earbuds with a nifty charging case.

John Lewis

|

Save £20

|

Now £129

View Deal

Now £129

|

Save £20

|

John Lewis

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth/NFC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Inline Microphone & Remote, Black

Bluetooth and noise cancelling technology combine in these surprisingly affordable travel-friendly headphones.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £119

View Deal

Now £119

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise Cancelling Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Soft Gold

A top class pair of
noise-cancelling wireless headphones with fantastic sound and handy smart
sensors.

John Lewis

|

Save £50

|

Now £279.99

View Deal

Now £279.99

|

Save £50

|

John Lewis

Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black

Another set of superb wire-free in-ear headphones from Jabra, this time with an added focus on ruggedness and waterproofing for workouts.

John Lewis

|

Save £44

|

Now £155

View Deal

Now £155

|

Save £44

|

John Lewis

John Lewis Black Friday Soundbar Deals

John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.

Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals

Bose® Solo 5 Sound Bar with Bluetooth

You’ll find this same saving elsewhere on the internet, but not with the same John Lewis 2 year guarantee.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £219

View Deal

Now £219

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

LG SK9Y Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, High Resolution Audio & Chromecast Built-in, Black

Like the SK10Y deal, this soundbar comes with a free LG WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker.

John Lewis

|

2-year warranty

|

Now £599

View Deal

Now £599

|

2-year warranty

|

John Lewis

Samsung harman/kardon HW-Q60R Bluetooth Cinematic Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer

Looking to completely revamp your home cinema set-up? Buy this classy soundbar with a Sony QLED TV, and save a whopping £300.

John Lewis

|

Save £100

|

Now £399

View Deal

Now £399

|

Save £100

|

John Lewis

JBL Bar Studio Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar

A compact 2.0 soundbar with with a 30W output and Bluetooth connectivity.

John Lewis

|

Save £10

|

Now £89

View Deal

Now £89

|

Save £10

|

John Lewis

