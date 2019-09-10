John Lewis Black Friday Deals – What you can expect

John Lewis Black Friday Deals: Black Friday 2019 is always prime time for shoppers. Every year John Lewis has been known to roll out a wave of excellent deals. Throw into the mix Cyber Monday and the deals are going to be non-stop once we hit November.
Want to get a look in on some incredible deals? We’ve got all the best John Lewis offers right here. As one of the biggest department stores in the UK, it goes without saying that John Lewis is ready and raring to go all out this Black Friday.
Related: When is Black Friday?
No matter what you’re after, whether it’s a new fridge freezer to complete that state-of-the-art kitchen, a laptop to see you through your studies, or a TV to sink in front of, we’re anticipating some exceptional prices from John Lewis. The best part: most – if not all – products will come with John Lewis’ stellar warranty.
What to expect from the John Lewis Black Friday 2019 sale
So what exactly can we expect from John Lewis Black Friday this year? Well, in recent sales, the retailer has discounted Samsung’s QLED TVs, which are widely regarded to be the best in the business. It has also cut prices on Amazon devices in a bid to match the behemoth online retailer’s own discounts.
John Lewis slashed around £100 off Apple MacBook’s price points, which is a rare occurrence anywhere on the web. Elsewhere, Sonos speakers also found their prices on the chopping board, as well as Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers.
John Lewis Deals Live Right Now
Although we still have a few months until the festivities truly kick off, you can find all the best deals running right now across John Lewis’ array of excellent gadgets. Simply scroll down or bookmark this page and stay tuned for the early-Black Friday deals that sure to drop in November.
Jump to John Lewis Black Friday deals:
Laptops | TVs | Headphones | Soundbars
All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay – as prices can change at a moment’s notice.
John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals
John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.
Best John Lewis Laptop Deals
HP ENVY x360 13-ag0998na Convertible Laptop,
HP ENVY x360 13-ag0998na Convertible Laptop,
This flexible and super-portable Windows 10 2-in–1 has been reduced to clear at John Lewis. You even get a stylus bundled in.
HP 14S 14-df0004na Laptop, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Natural Silver
HP 14S 14-df0004na Laptop, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Natural Silver
A very smart 14-inch laptop with a Full HD display, 128BG SSD and a generous bunch of ports (including HDMI).
ASUS VivoBook 14 X420UA-EK019T Laptop, Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Transparent Silver
ASUS VivoBook 14 X420UA-EK019T Laptop, Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 14" Full HD, Transparent Silver
This deal gives you a decent price on a sleek ultra-portable laptop, as well as an extended 3-year guarantee.
John Lewis Black Friday TV Deals
John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, the retailer provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.
It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.
Best John Lewis TV Deals
Samsung QE55Q80R (2019) QLED HDR 1500
Samsung QE55Q80R (2019) QLED HDR 1500
Use the code SAMSUNG200 and you’ll save £200 on this impressive 2019 55-inch QLED TV, which scored five-stars from this very site
Samsung QE65Q85R (2019) QLED
Samsung QE65Q85R (2019) QLED
Use code SAMSUNG300 and safe £300 off the already reduced QLED Smart TV.
Hisense H55O8BUK (2019) OLED
Hisense H55O8BUK (2019) OLED
Tempting savings on this OLED TV, which also comes with a 5-year guarantee.
Samsung UE43RU7100 (2019) HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with TVPlus & Apple TV App, Charcoal Black
Samsung UE43RU7100 (2019) HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 43" with TVPlus & Apple TV App, Charcoal Black
This tidy TV is available at this lower price from a number of places, but John Lewis gets you a sweet 5-year guarantee.
John Lewis Black Friday Headphone Deals
You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.
Best John Lewis Headphone Deals
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black
Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black
The Elite 65t is perhaps the closest thing Android smartphone users can get to an Apple Airpods equivalent - aka truly wireless earbuds with a nifty charging case.
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth/NFC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Inline Microphone & Remote, Black
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth/NFC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Inline Microphone & Remote, Black
Bluetooth and noise cancelling technology combine in these surprisingly affordable travel-friendly headphones.
Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise Cancelling Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Soft Gold
Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise Cancelling Wireless Over Ear Headphones, Soft Gold
A top class pair of
noise-cancelling wireless headphones with fantastic sound and handy smart
sensors.
Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black
Jabra Elite Sport True Wireless Waterproof Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black
Another set of superb wire-free in-ear headphones from Jabra, this time with an added focus on ruggedness and waterproofing for workouts.
John Lewis Black Friday Soundbar Deals
John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.
Best John Lewis Soundbar Deals
Bose® Solo 5 Sound Bar with Bluetooth
Bose® Solo 5 Sound Bar with Bluetooth
You’ll find this same saving elsewhere on the internet, but not with the same John Lewis 2 year guarantee.
LG SK9Y Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, High Resolution Audio & Chromecast Built-in, Black
LG SK9Y Wi-Fi Bluetooth Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, High Resolution Audio & Chromecast Built-in, Black
Like the SK10Y deal, this soundbar comes with a free LG WK7 ThinQ Smart Speaker.
Samsung harman/kardon HW-Q60R Bluetooth Cinematic Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
Samsung harman/kardon HW-Q60R Bluetooth Cinematic Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
Looking to completely revamp your home cinema set-up? Buy this classy soundbar with a Sony QLED TV, and save a whopping £300.
JBL Bar Studio Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar
JBL Bar Studio Bluetooth All-In-One Sound Bar
A compact 2.0 soundbar with with a 30W output and Bluetooth connectivity.
Want more Black Friday deals?
- Black Friday 2019 – Everything you need to know
- Amazon Black Friday Deals
- Currys PC World Black Friday Deals
- Argos Black Friday Deals
For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.