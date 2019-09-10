John Lewis Black Friday Deals – What you can expect

John Lewis Black Friday Deals: Black Friday 2019 is always prime time for shoppers. Every year John Lewis has been known to roll out a wave of excellent deals. Throw into the mix Cyber Monday and the deals are going to be non-stop once we hit November.

Want to get a look in on some incredible deals? We’ve got all the best John Lewis offers right here. As one of the biggest department stores in the UK, it goes without saying that John Lewis is ready and raring to go all out this Black Friday.

Related: When is Black Friday?

No matter what you’re after, whether it’s a new fridge freezer to complete that state-of-the-art kitchen, a laptop to see you through your studies, or a TV to sink in front of, we’re anticipating some exceptional prices from John Lewis. The best part: most – if not all – products will come with John Lewis’ stellar warranty.

What to expect from the John Lewis Black Friday 2019 sale

So what exactly can we expect from John Lewis Black Friday this year? Well, in recent sales, the retailer has discounted Samsung’s QLED TVs, which are widely regarded to be the best in the business. It has also cut prices on Amazon devices in a bid to match the behemoth online retailer’s own discounts.

John Lewis slashed around £100 off Apple MacBook’s price points, which is a rare occurrence anywhere on the web. Elsewhere, Sonos speakers also found their prices on the chopping board, as well as Ultimate Ears Bluetooth speakers.

John Lewis Deals Live Right Now

Although we still have a few months until the festivities truly kick off, you can find all the best deals running right now across John Lewis’ array of excellent gadgets. Simply scroll down or bookmark this page and stay tuned for the early-Black Friday deals that sure to drop in November.



Jump to John Lewis Black Friday deals:

Laptops | TVs | Headphones | Soundbars

All deals were correct at time of publication but are subject to change. If you see a deal you’re interested in, it pays not to delay – as prices can change at a moment’s notice.

John Lewis Black Friday Laptop Deals

John Lewis offers at minimum 2-year warranty on its laptops, with some models even having 3-year warranties. John Lewis often price matches rival retailers on laptops, too.

(Back to the top)

John Lewis Black Friday TV Deals

John Lewis is particularly well-known for some exceptional TV discounts. Don’t forget, the retailer provides an exceptional warranty that helps set it apart from rivals.

It provides 5-year warranty across all of its TVs, which can be up to 4 years above what you would normally get from a manufacturer warranty. With TV repair costs being substantial it makes John Lewis’ TV deals even better value.

(Back to the top)

John Lewis Black Friday Headphone Deals

You can also bag a bargain on headphones that also include a bonus warranty.

(Back to the top)

John Lewis Black Friday Soundbar Deals

John Lewis gives you a 2-year warranty on its soundbars, which adds a lot of extra value and make a great pairing to the above TV deals if you’re looking to make a home cinema upgrade.

(Back to the top)

Want more Black Friday deals?

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…