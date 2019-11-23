The Sonos Move wireless speaker is one of the most powerful and versatile smart speakers we’ve tested to date, but it’s a bit pricey – so it’s just as well that the savings are going to Move On Up this Black Friday.

Admittedly, while the discounts we’ve spotted here perhaps won’t Move Any Mountain – both of the retailers are knocking £20 off of the price – we note that John Lewis is throwing in a two year guarantee along with the saving.

Sonos Move Black Friday Deal Sonos Move Smart Wireless Speaker Sonos' first portable wireless speaker, the Sonos Move, has finally had a price cut thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale. Sonos Move Smart Wireless Speaker If you don't mind paying a little extra, buying through John Lewis will get you a two-year warranty with your new Sonos Move, giving you peace of mind while you blast out the tunes.

While Amazon isn’t being quite so generous with freebies there, you can get Amazon Protect two year accident and breakdown cover, for £16.25.

Whichever retailer you get the Sonos Move from, you’ll want to Move It Move It, as this powerful portable speaker is likely to be popular – with this being the first major price drop the Sonos Move has had since its release.

What can the Sonos Move do? Not only can it be paired with any existing Sonos speakers you have – letting you create a wireless stereo set-up – but thanks to Amazon Alexa support, you can also have your Sonos Move issue commands to other smart Alexa-enabled devices in your home.

Bluetooth support means you can take the Sonos Move out of the home too – although at 3kg, you’ll probably want to take this out to the garden or balcony instead of the park.

As you might expect from a sophisticated smart speaker, the Sonos Move works with Spotify and Tidal out of the box, and Apple AirPlay 2 is supported as well, so you can control your tunes with Siri. If Apple and Amazon’s voice assistants aren’t your thing, the Sonos Move also works with Google Assistant.

Wireless support aside, how does music blasted through the Sonos Move sound? Here’s what we said in our four and a half out of five stars Sonos Move review:

“When Sonos first showed off the Move speaker, it felt like a big-sounding unit with a strong, bassy character, clear vocals and a wide soundstage. It turns out that wasn’t far off the mark.

“It’s a big sound, although if indoors it’s best to set the volume somewhere around the middle. Give it more space – outdoors – and you can let it rip. It does lose some composure at high volumes, but if you’re in a big, open space, this won’t be an issue.

“The speaker presents sufficient colour and detail from John Legend’s voice in Refuge from the Get Lifted album, and in a Tidal stream of Sting’s It’s Probably Me to make for an enjoyable performance… There’s an impressive sense of weight to the sound, too, with the Move not afraid to give it some welly.”

Given that Sonos products rarely go on sale outside of major events like Black Friday, this the optimal time to pick up a brand new Sonos Move – otherwise you could be waiting a while for another discount.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Computing Editor Thomas Newton has reported on UK consumer technology and telecoms for over ten years and has joined the Trusted Reviews team as Computing Editor.