Jaw-dropping Samsung Odyssey G9 gets a Black Friday price cut

The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor has undergone a massive price slash in honour of the Black Friday sale, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

The Black Friday sale is officially underway and we’re seeing some fantastic deals popping up from all over the tech space. One of the best deals we’ve come across so far is this incredible discount on the Samsung Odyessy G9 gaming monitor, which has had its price slashed by a whopping £200, going from £1,149.99 to just £949.

And don’t fret if this deal doesn’t sound too tempting, as we’ve been hard at work curating all the best Black Friday deals currently on the market. If you want to stay in the loop, we recommend you bookmark that page, as we will be updating it throughout the entire Black Friday sale will more glorious discounts.

The Odyssey G9 comes with an obscenely wide 49-inch monitor with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. Not only can this replace a multi-monitor setup if you’re looking to engage in productivity work, but thanks to the 32:9 aspect ratio it works brilliantly for racing games, RPG, strategy and adventure games thanks to the expansive views.

This Samsung OLED 49-inch monitor is now £200 cheaper

The Black Friday sale has already brought us some incredible bargains, and any gamers will want to take note of this fantastic discount on the Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor.

We gave the Odyssey G9 4.5 stars in our review, citing the fantastic 240Hz AMD FreeSync capabilities as well as the great image quality during both SDR and HDR video content.

This monitor will require a decent amount of desk space, and since it weighs a hefty 16.7kg, you will need to make sure your desk is stable enough to support its weight. But since our biggest critique of this monitor was the high price, if you’re looking for a massive monitor this could be the best time to buy since it’s now £200 cheaper.

As we can see from the Amazon pricing history below of the Samsung Odyssey G9, it hasn’t been this affordable in months, and since there is no guarantee that this deal will last until the end of Black Friday, you may want to jump on it now before it’s gone.

Keepa Samsung Odyssey G9
Keepa Samsung Odyssey G9. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Best Early Black Friday Deals

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

