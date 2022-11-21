Jaw-dropping Samsung Odyssey G9 gets a Black Friday price cut

The Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor has undergone a massive price slash in honour of the Black Friday sale, making it the perfect time to upgrade.

The Black Friday sale is officially underway and we’re seeing some fantastic deals popping up from all over the tech space. One of the best deals we’ve come across so far is this incredible discount on the Samsung Odyessy G9 gaming monitor, which has had its price slashed by a whopping £200, going from £1,149.99 to just £949.

And don't fret if this deal doesn't sound too tempting, as we've been hard at work curating all the best Black Friday deals currently on the market.

The Odyssey G9 comes with an obscenely wide 49-inch monitor with a 5120 x 1440 resolution. Not only can this replace a multi-monitor setup if you’re looking to engage in productivity work, but thanks to the 32:9 aspect ratio it works brilliantly for racing games, RPG, strategy and adventure games thanks to the expansive views.

We gave the Odyssey G9 4.5 stars in our review, citing the fantastic 240Hz AMD FreeSync capabilities as well as the great image quality during both SDR and HDR video content.

This monitor will require a decent amount of desk space, and since it weighs a hefty 16.7kg, you will need to make sure your desk is stable enough to support its weight. But since our biggest critique of this monitor was the high price, if you’re looking for a massive monitor this could be the best time to buy since it’s now £200 cheaper.

As we can see from the Amazon pricing history below of the Samsung Odyssey G9, it hasn’t been this affordable in months, and since there is no guarantee that this deal will last until the end of Black Friday, you may want to jump on it now before it’s gone.

Keepa Samsung Odyssey G9. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

