 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

It’s hard to believe how cheap this Pixel 6 deal actually is

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

It seems that the Google Pixel 6 is going to be one of the most discounted smartphones this Black Friday.

We’ve already seen loads of deals for Pixel 6 contracts ahead of Black Friday, but this deal might very well be the best yet.

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering the Pixel 6 for free upfront and just £27 a month. That comes out to just £649 over the contract (once the cashback is factored in) – a rather fantastic price we must say especially when the phone itself sells for £599.

Cheap Pixel 6 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Cheap Pixel 6 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering the Pixel 6 with no upfront cost and just £27 a month. This also gets you 200GB data and unlimited calls and texts.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Free phone
  • £27 a month
View Deal

What makes this deal even more tempting is that you get a lot for that £27 a month. We’re talking about 200GB data – this is 5G if you’re in the right area – along with unlimited calls and texts. Can’t say fairer than that.

The phone comes in a single 128GB size and you can choose from the three available colours. These include Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral and Stormy Black.

Key specs for the phone include a 90Hz FHD display, Tensor chipset, two rear cameras and wireless charging.

We raved about the Pixel 6 in our 4/5 review, stating “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip, to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”

In the review we made specific mentions of the excellent software, strong camera hardware and sleek design.

Cheap Pixel 6 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Cheap Pixel 6 deal from Mobiles.co.uk

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering the Pixel 6 with no upfront cost and just £27 a month. This also gets you 200GB data and unlimited calls and texts.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Free phone
  • £27 a month
View Deal

Speaking specifically about the duo of 12MP cameras on the rear of the phone we said “There’s a wonderful shallow depth of field look when you’re up close to an object…and this gives a real professional look to snaps.”

Trusted Take

The Google Pixel 6 has been the deal that keeps on giving in the run-up to Black Friday. This deal though gets you not only a £0 upfront cost but an absolute load of data each month for a monthly fee that’s fairly impressive.

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

You might like…

Best Black Friday US Deals: AirPods Pro and more see major price crash

Best Black Friday US Deals: AirPods Pro and more see major price crash

Chris Smith 9 mins ago
Grab this cracking deal on the terrific Beosound A1 speaker while you can

Grab this cracking deal on the terrific Beosound A1 speaker while you can

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Get this super-cheap Hisense Roku 4K TV before it’s gone

Get this super-cheap Hisense Roku 4K TV before it’s gone

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Save over £80 when you buy the LG Tone Free UFP8 earbuds right now

Save over £80 when you buy the LG Tone Free UFP8 earbuds right now

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV

Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
The OnePlus 9 is one of the finest phones around at this Black Friday price

The OnePlus 9 is one of the finest phones around at this Black Friday price

Max Parker 4 hours ago

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Wirless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Pixel 6
£599
$599
Unavailable
Unavailable
Unavailable
Google
6.4 inches
128GB, 256GB
50 MP
8 MP
Yes
IP68
4614 mAh
Yes
Yes
2.9 x 0.4 x 6.2 INCHES
207 G
Android 12
2021
15/10/2021
1080 x 2400
Yes
90 Hz
USB-C
Google Tensor
8GB
Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.