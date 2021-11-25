It’s hard to believe how cheap this Pixel 6 deal actually is

It seems that the Google Pixel 6 is going to be one of the most discounted smartphones this Black Friday.

We’ve already seen loads of deals for Pixel 6 contracts ahead of Black Friday, but this deal might very well be the best yet.

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering the Pixel 6 for free upfront and just £27 a month. That comes out to just £649 over the contract (once the cashback is factored in) – a rather fantastic price we must say especially when the phone itself sells for £599.

Cheap Pixel 6 deal from Mobiles.co.uk Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering the Pixel 6 with no upfront cost and just £27 a month. This also gets you 200GB data and unlimited calls and texts. Mobiles.co.uk

Free phone

£27 a month View Deal

What makes this deal even more tempting is that you get a lot for that £27 a month. We’re talking about 200GB data – this is 5G if you’re in the right area – along with unlimited calls and texts. Can’t say fairer than that.

The phone comes in a single 128GB size and you can choose from the three available colours. These include Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral and Stormy Black.

Key specs for the phone include a 90Hz FHD display, Tensor chipset, two rear cameras and wireless charging.

We raved about the Pixel 6 in our 4/5 review, stating “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip, to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”

In the review we made specific mentions of the excellent software, strong camera hardware and sleek design.

Cheap Pixel 6 deal from Mobiles.co.uk Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering the Pixel 6 with no upfront cost and just £27 a month. This also gets you 200GB data and unlimited calls and texts. Mobiles.co.uk

Free phone

£27 a month View Deal

Speaking specifically about the duo of 12MP cameras on the rear of the phone we said “There’s a wonderful shallow depth of field look when you’re up close to an object…and this gives a real professional look to snaps.”

Trusted Take The Google Pixel 6 has been the deal that keeps on giving in the run-up to Black Friday. This deal though gets you not only a £0 upfront cost but an absolute load of data each month for a monthly fee that’s fairly impressive. By Max Parker Contact via Twitter Deputy and mobile editor