Is this the best PS4 deal of Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019?

Black Friday is over as far as your calendar is concerned, but the deals are still rolling in as we approach Cyber Monday. Now, you can get a PlayStation 4 in ‘Glacier White’, with a second controller, Death Stranding and Blu-ray movie for just £219.99.

That’s one hell of a bundle. This might be the best Black Friday deal we’ve seen on the PlayStation 4. It’s a great chance to pick up a top-rated game too, in Death Stranding. Alternatively you can spend a little more and pick up an alternative controller colour.

Equally, there are other game options included in the bundle. Alternative options include Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, Days Gone or Detroit: Become Human.

Blu-ray film options are a little more limited but include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

If you’re interested in the deal but struggling to decide which game to go for, we can definitely recommend Death Stranding. It’s one of the stand out games of 2019…

Trusted Reviews’ Jade King gave the game a rare five-star rating in her review. She said: “Death Stranding is unlike anything else out there right now. It’s huge, innovative and utterly unashamed in what it wants to be. Kojima Productions is heavy-handed in its implementation of modern political themes, but they tie into the narrative and involve the player in ways that feel compelling.

“Kojima Productions has created a sprawling narrative adventure which serves as a purposeful commentary on division in modern society, citing the political divide and complacent attitude of our current climate as the reason for its worlds’ descent, albeit with a harrowing supernatural twist.”

It’s not Black Friday, but this discount shows that there are still great deals to be had over the weekend and into Cyber Monday. If you’re in the market for a current-gen console and an amazing game to play on it, then this could be the deal for you.

