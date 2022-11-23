Is Apple doing a Black Friday sale?

We’re firmly into Black Friday week, during which every tech company worth its salt will be offering tempting deals on their products. But is Apple one of those companies offering a Black Friday sale in 2022?

The TrustedReviews team has been bringing you all of the best Black Friday deals through the past week or so, and you can be sure we’ll continue until the end of Cyber Monday at least.

Besides the usual online retail giants, it’s always interesting to see what the major manufacturers themselves can come up with. Google and Samsung have their deals all laid out, so what about Apple?

Is Apple taking part in Black Friday 2022?

Yes it is, though you might just overlook it. Head over to the Apple website and you’ll see, near the top of the homepage, a link to an ‘Apple Shopping Event‘ page.

This faintly unsettling phrase seems to be Apple’s way of referencing Black Friday without muddying itself by association with the frenzied sales period itself. You could point to the black background of this banner as further evidence of the link, but then Apple has always dug white text on a black background.

When will Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event take place?

For a company that doesn’t seem to want to use the term itself, Apple is being way more faithful to the traditional Black Friday timeline than its rivals.

The Apple Sales Event will take place from November 25 (Black Friday) to November 28 (Cyber Monday). Interestingly, the Apple Shopping Event page itself is titled ‘Cyber Monday Shopping Event’, which feels like a curious slip into online lingo on Apple’s part.

What’s on offer during the Apple Black Friday sale?

Essentially, the ‘Apple Shopping Event’ can be summed up like this: purchase certain Apple or Beats products over the Black Friday weekend, get an Apple Gift Card back.

You can use this use this Apple Gift Card on a later purchase, so don’t think you can knock it off the price of the initial product.

What are the eligible products, and how much will I get back?

Apple is offering the following Apple Gift Card amounts on the following products:

iPhone (£50/$50 Apple Gift Card)

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone SE

iPad (Up to £50/$50 Apple Gift Card)

iPad Air

iPad (9th generation)

iPad mini

Mac (Up to £250/$250 Apple Gift Card)

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

Mac mini

iMac

Apple Watch (£50/$50 Apple Gift Card)

Apple Watch SE

AirPods (Up to £75/$75 Apple Gift Card)

AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

AirPods (2nd generation)

AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case

AirPods Max

Accessories (Up to £50/$50 Apple Gift Card)

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro or iPad Air

Smart Keyboard Folio

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

MagSafe Duo Charger

Beats (Up to £50/$50 Apple Gift Card)

Studio3 Wireless

Solo3 Wireless

Powerbeats Pro

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Flex

How do I claim my Apple Gift Card?

Just buy one of the above products through Apple’s online store, and you should notice your free Apple Gift Card being added at the checkout stage.

