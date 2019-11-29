iRobot Roomba 960 price crash: Grab this awesome robot vacuum while stocks last

You can grab the iRobot Roomba 960 with over £200 off thanks to this amazing Black Friday 2019 limited time deal.

The deal’s live now and lets you pick up an iRobot Roomba 960 for a meager £690.60 – a massive 35% discount on its regular price.

We haven’t reviewed the iRobot Roomba 960, but we have been impressed with past robot vacuums from the firm. Generally they’ve offered equivalent services to their Dyson rivals, but come with slightly cheaper price tags. On this deal the already great value iRobot Roomba 960 is, on paper, an absolute steal.

The iRobot Roomba 960 ticks all the boxes expected of a robot vacuum, offering automated floor cleaning on carpets and hardwood floors. If you want to take it for a manual spin you can also control it using the iRobot smartphone app.

Robot vacuums are a vogue bit of tech that are ideal for working professionals that regularly struggle to find the time to clean. They use smart sensors to automatically clean floors while their owner’s away.

Top end ones, like the iRobot Roomba 960, also come with charge cradles, where the sleep while they’re not working, so you don’t even have to remember to charge them. Make no mistake, a robot vacuum is the ultimate convenience.

The iRobot Roomba 960 is one of many great vacuums to get a discount this Black Friday. Over the last few days we’ve stellar deals on everything from flagship cordless vacuums from Dyson and Shark to stellar robot vacuums, like the iRobot Roomba 960.

