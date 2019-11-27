IPVanish price crash: Get access to BBC iPlayer abroad on the cheap

IPVanish has cut its monthly subscription fee by over 70% on a limited time Black Friday deal.

The deal is live now and runs until the 2nd of December. It drops the subscription fee to its most basic package to a miniscule $3.25 per month, which is unbelievably good value.

IPVanish performed reasonably well during our review offering constant access to geo-restricted services like US Netflix and BBC iPlayer (when outside of the UK). It also featured solid connection and data speeds, making it a reliable choice for people looking for a cost effective VPN to access streaming services.

As we noted in our IPVanish review:

“IPVanish is a perfectly effective VPN provider. Its US endpoints perform particularly well, it can stream US Netflix reliably, and is one of the most cost-effective options if your main focus is on connecting to the US.”

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are a security service designed to protect web users’ privacy from companies, governments and criminals. They mask users web movements and habits by setting up an encrypted connection between the access device and service provider’s servers.

Most VPNs also let users pick the location of the server, which is why they can be used to access location specific services, like US Netflix.

IPVanish is one of many tech products to get a discount this week. With the yearly Black Friday sales bonanza in full swing we’ve seen numerous online retailers slash the price of everything from white goods to games consoles and 4K tellies.

We’re expecting yet more great tech discounts to appear throughout the week. You can find the best live deals in Trusted Reviews Black Friday Deals Guide, which our team of experts will be constantly updating throughout the event.

If you’re after a specific type of product also make sure to check out our retail and category specific Black Friday guides, which break down the best deals for everything from mobile phones to vacuum cleaners.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Deputy Editor After graduating from King’s College London, Alastair started his career covering government technology policy and cyber security at The International Business Times. He later joined Incisive Media as…