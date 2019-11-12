It’s November and this year’s best Black Friday deals deals are already in full swing. Now you can pick up a 64GB Apple iPhone XR with 75GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts for just £36 a month and no upfront costs.

That’s three times the data on the EE Essential Plan Affordable Mobiles usually offers, similar to last year’s ridiculous 100GB offer within the same price range. This will likely be the best iPhone XR deal we’ll spot this November so make sure you nab one before they run out.

The iPhone XR comes with a colourful Liquid Retina display, a stunning 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera with portrait mode, Face ID capabilities and is powered by the incredibly fast A12 Bionic chipset. This particular handset has a good 64GB of storage, along with 75GB of data and unlimited texts and calls.

Just because Apple released the iPhone 11 this year doesn’t mean the XR is out of date. The company has actually kept the 2018 XR stocked in its store despite pushing out the XS in favour of newer models, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for an iPhone 11-style phone without the premium price tag.

In our review of the iPhone XR, we wrote:

“This remains an excellent phone. It looks very similar to the new iPhone 11; has a still super-quick A12 Bionic chipset and has been recently updated to the new iOS 13 operating system. It also packs a similarly sized battery to the iPhone 11, wireless charging and exactly the same display”.

The plan is packed with added benefits including free subscriptions to Apple Music and MTV Play for six months, free BT Sport for three months on EE and one year of Apple TV Plus thanks to Apple’s own offer. Between the four, you’ll have all of the music and TV you need to save on subscriptions for a long time.

You’ll also get free Affordable Mobiles next day delivery, so you won’t have to wait long for your shiny new phone to arrive.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own phone with loads of added data or searching for the perfect gift for your family this Christmas, at £36 a month with no upfront costs you can’t go wrong with this iPhone XR deal.

