iPhone XR Black Friday deal – Available in all six colours for just £549

Argos is kicking things off with this can’t miss iPhone XR Black Friday deal. Grab any colour you like and save £80 with this corking offer.

The iPhone XR has been a rip-roaring success for Apple and received praise from fans and critics alike. As the Black Friday 2019 deals begin to kick off, this deal lets you pick it up sim-free for under £600 (that’s a stonking £200 off the RRP) and has the added bonus of giving you the freedom to pick any colour at all.

Black Friday iPhone XR Deal Sim Free iPhone XR 64GB Product Red Mobile Phone The iPhone XR is one of the most popular phones of recent years and with good reason. The phone's affordability and performance add up to an amazing value offering.

Since its release, the iPhone XR has been proclaimed the Apple phone that most people should by. The XR received this accolade for offering great value and performance.

If you are upgrading from an older iPhone (or any Android phone to be honest), you’ll be immediately struck by the display. Alongside the iPhone X, the XR introduced the notched display – allowing Apple to push the boundaries of a phone’s screen-to-body ratio. The results are stunning.

The display itself is a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD sensation and offers a 1792 x 828 resolution and a 1400:1 contrast ratio. These display specs combined with Apple’s patented True Tone and 625 nits of brightness provides striking results.

Away from the display, the iPhone XR includes an A12 Bionic processor to ensure super-swift performance along with a brilliant rear 12-megapixel wide camera for all your phone photography needs.-

Here’s what our iPhone XR review said of the Apple device: “The iPhone XR is an excellent phone now at an even better price. It offers a lot of the features of the new iPhone 11 and even comes in some colours you might prefer. Some might argue the screen lacks a high resolution. While they’re not wrong, the display here is still nice and colourful.”

This iPhone XR deal is the total package – a phenomenal sim-free price that’s £200 off the RRP and the option to choose any colour you’d like.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

