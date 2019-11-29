The iPhone X has been price-slashed by £260 − but the offer ends soon

Amazon has brought the price of the 64GB iPhone X (SIM-free) down by a whopping £260 for Black Friday, which means you can get your hands on it for just £639 − that’s a 29% discount. This deal only applies to the silver model, and it expires at midnight.

I know what you’re thinking − the iPhone X is no longer one of Apple’s very latest mobiles. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a very good handset. And at this price it’s a very tempting purchase indeed.

iPhone X price-slashed by 29% iPhone X (64GB) The iPhone X is no longer cutting edge, but Apple's former flagship is still a very good phone.

The iPhone X came out in November 2017 (back then it would have set you back £999), and it was Apple’s flagship iPhone until the iPhone XS’ release a year ago. Both models have now been superseded by the iPhone 11 range.

However, despite being two years old the iPhone X is far from outdated. First off, it looks almost identical to Apple’s current flagship. But more importantly, its specs and features are not to be sniffed at either. These include:

5.8-inch OLED HDR display

A11 Bionic CPU

Face ID

Dual 12-megapixel camera with OIS

IP67

Crucially, Apple has bumped the iPhone X to iOS 13, a software update that has given it a new lease of life, adding dark mode and a much-improved Apple Maps to the mix. Better still, there’s a good chance it will get iOS 14 next year.

If you want an iPhone but don’t mind a former flagship rather than the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer, this is a deal that’s well worth your consideration.

