This iPhone SE Black Friday deal gets you 500GB data, but costs next to nothing

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Black Friday sales are in full swing, and it’s a particularly good time to land yourself a new smartphone contract with oodles of data but without the associated cost – especially if you’re willing to pick up a refurbished model.

If a cheap refurb contract sounds good to you, then you’ll love the Black Friday offer on the iPhone SE at Mobiles.co.uk. The retailer is offering the 64GB iPhone SE, in Excellent condition, along with a whopping 500GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on the iD Mobile network for just £14.99 per month with no upfront cost. 

Get the iPhone SE and 500GB of data for next to nothing

Now, you might be cautious about buying refurbished tech, but you shouldn’t be; Mobile.co.uk’s Excellent rating means that there are only very minor imperfections on the device, with the company describing its state as “almost factory-new but might have some minor marks”. To help put your mind at ease, you’ll also get a 12-month warranty on the device. 

There are also the eco benefits of buying a refurbished phone, with fewer perfectly capable smartphones like the iPhone SE going to landfills around the world. 

Now, the iPhone SE is a few years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a flagship-level smartphone when it first launched – but its small 4.7-inch screen and older design, complete with Home button, could make it the ideal smartphone for an elderly relative or dependent, with the 500GB of data, unlimited calls and texts ensuring that they’re always connected and available. 

Besides, it’s still a pretty fast phone thanks to the inclusion of the Apple A15 Bionic, and while a single 12MP camera may not satiate the needs of Gen Z content creators, it’s the perfect iPhone for older users.  To find out more, take a look at our full iPhone SE (2022) review.

