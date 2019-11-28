Here’s a Black Friday steal for Apple-devotees who go through data like a kid through candy: you can currently get the 128GB iPhone 7 with 24GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts for just £29 per month.

Considering that a lot of sim-only deals in the same bracket could easily put you back by around £20, this seems like an incredibly low price for the whole package – and one of the best Black Friday deals that we’ve seen around.

Grab a 128GB iPhone 7 with 24GB data for just £32 a month Apple iPhone 7 128GB You can currently nab the 128GB iPhone 7 for £29 with a hefty 24GB data, and unlimited texts and minutes too.

The iPhone 7 certainly isn’t the latest handset on the market, or even in the Apple range. But when we reviewed it a couple of months ago, we were still impressed with its screen and speaker set up. Teamed with the decent data on offer in this deal, this could give you plenty of opportunity to screen BoJack on repeat.

This model is a little hardier than its predecessors. It’s now water resistant, so when you inevitably drop it down the toilet on a night out you can fish it out and it should work fine. Though you’d probably want to clean it up a little after its privy adventure.

The iPhone 7 is one of the first models in the Apple range to ditch the headphone jack, which divides opinion. Some people love it, because it means no more tedious untangling of wires. Others are a bit miffed that their beloved, high-end wired headphones are rendered useless.

Apple do get around this problem by providing an adapter. And for most casual listeners this won’t be a deal-breaker. You can get plenty of decent, wire-free headphones too – we even rate the new Apple AirPods Pro quite highly.

Grab a 128GB iPhone 7 with 24GB data for just £32 a month Apple iPhone 7 128GB You can currently nab the 128GB iPhone 7 for £29 with a hefty 24GB data, and unlimited texts and minutes too.

As part of Fonehouse’s Black Friday sale, we can’t imagine this offer will be sticking around for too long, so be sure to nab it while you still can.

For more amazing Black Friday offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…