iPhone 16 Pro Max just made the cut as an affordable Black Friday upgrade

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

For those with their sights set on the top of the smartphone tree this Black Friday week, check out this iPhone 16 Pro Max contract deal.

It gets you the imperious iPhone 16 Pro Max, on an iD Mobile contract with 500GB of monthly data, for just £49.99 a month. There’s an up front payment of £99.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is now available on a 24 month contract with 500GB of monthly data for £49.99 a month and £99 up front.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 500GB data
  • £49.99 a month, £99 up front
View Deal

That’s a great price for what is typically one of the most expensive phones on the market.

This is a premium product alright, but it’s worth every penny. Our experience Mobile Editor Lewis Painter reviewed the iPhone 16 Pro Max at launch, and doled out a score of 4.5 out of 5.

“The iPhone 16 Pro Max is undoubtedly the most capable iPhone to date,” he concluded, “not only boosting the power with the A18 Pro but bringing small, yet meaningful, upgrades including impossibly thin bezels, an upgraded camera setup and most importantly of all, impressive battery life that’ll see the majority of users through the day and then some.”

This is the longest-lasting iPhone ever, in our experience. It can get you through a full two days of usage in between charges, depending on how heavy your usage is. Lewis also appreciated the bolstered 45W charging speed, which can get you from empty to 50% in just 30 minutes.

One of the most noticeable hardware improvements this time around is Apple’s biggest screen yet. The iPhone 16 Pro Max now packs a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display, but thanks the slimmest bezels yet, the phone isn’t much bigger than before.

Apple’s A18 Pro is one of the most powerful mobile processors around. Together with Apple’s impressive history of support, you can expect the iPhone 18 Pro Max to feel fast and fresh for years to come. Way beyond the average upgrade cycle, that’s for sure.

We should tip our hat to the phone’s camera system, which is one of the very best on the market. You can take shots in any lighting conditions, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will turn out crisp, clear, natural-looking results.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is one of the best phones that money can buy, and this Black Friday you don’t need to spend as much of that money as before.

