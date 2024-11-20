iPhone 16 doesn’t stand a chance against this Galaxy S24 deal

We don’t fancy the iPhone 16’s chances while this Samsung Galaxy S24 contract deal is around.

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Galaxy S24 on a contract deal with 500GB of monthly data for just £24.99 a month, with an up front fee of just £9. That’s outstanding value, especially when you glance around at similarly pitched iPhone 16 deals.

Get the Galaxy S24 on a 500GB contract for £24 a month Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Galaxy S24 on contract, with 500GB of monthly data, for just £24 a month and £9 up front. Mobiles.co.uk

500GB data

£24 a month, £9 up front View Deal

The Galaxy S24 is a direct competitor to the iPhone 16, as well. Our site editor Max Parker handled the review for us, and handed out a positive 4 out of 5 score, calling the Galaxy S24 “The best small Android phone”.

“I love the small size, it has a good screen, and it performs admirably,” said Max in his verdict. As he points out, the Galaxy S24 is one of precious few compact Android phones, which makes it all the more remarkable that it performs so well.

Max also appreciated the Galaxy S24’s wealth of AI-enhanced features. Galaxy AI is everywhere in the phone, from the default keyboard to the phone app to the camera and gallery. Only Google’s Pixel phones can rival this one when it comes to deeply embedded Ai features.

The Galaxy S24 also packs a well-rounded camera system. Most notably, it features a dedicated 3x telephoto camera, which is something neither the iPhone 16 nor the Pixel 9 can offer.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

However, the star of the show here is the 50MP main camera, which “is a versatile sensor that does well in various lighting conditions and generally produces pleasing shots that have bright, vivid colours made for social media,” according to Max’s review.

Stay tuned to our Black Friday hub page for more smartphone deals as they arise over the next week or two. Whatever comes along, though, you’ll do well to find a better contract deal than this Galaxy S24 one.