iPhone 15 Pro just became one of the biggest Apple deals this Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This deal on the iPhone 15 Pro has to be one of the biggest deals on an Apple smartphone this Black Friday.

Giffgaff is offering refurbished models of the iPhone 15 Pro from just £569. This is for a handset in Good condition, which means that it “Might have marks on the body and screen”, “But they run beautifully”.

Get the iPhone 15 Pro from just £569 this Black Friday

The iPhone 15 Pro is available in refurbished condition from just £569 at the moment.

If you’d prefer an iPhone 15 Pro with less of the external wear and tear, there are three more grades, topping out at Like New for £659. That’s still an excellent price for a superb phone.

Our Mobile Editor, Lewis Painter, reviewed the iPhone 15 Pro at launch, and has since revisited his 4 out of 5 write-up to see how the phone has fared. The answer: very well indeed.

“The iPhone 15 Pro is very much a great smartphone with a gorgeous design that’s comfortable in the hand, a stunning display and an extremely capable camera setup,” he concluded. “Aside from those who need the latest and greatest tech, the iPhone 15 Pro remains a tempting option.”

While we love the iPhone 16 Pro, there’s no denying it’s rather pricey. Especially when buying a slightly older model like the iPhone 15 Pro remains such a viable option.

Apple builds its phones to last, as long as you take decent care of them. The level of performance is several notches above the industry average, which means that an iPhone will stay feeling fast for years after launch.

It also helps that Apple supports its phones with frequent software updates for at least fives years.

All of which is to say that if you picked up an iPhone 15 Pro today, the experience would remain distinctly top tier.

Stay with us across the Black Friday weekend for all the latest and greats deals.

