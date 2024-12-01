iPhone 14 drops to £349 in surprising Black Friday twist

If you’re still hunting for the best iPhone deal this Black Friday, we’ve got something to get you excited. This is a huge deal on the iPhone 14.

If you want a fantastic deal on the iPhone 14 in the closing hours of Black Friday, then we’ve found this absolute gem that gets you an excellent phone for a fraction of the price.

Giffgaff is offering a Good condition iPhone 14 for a mere £349 – that’s £60 off its usual price, and far below what the phone goes for when bought new.

We’ve got a load of other excellent best Black Friday deals too, so you can bag a big saving ahead of Christmas.

You can pay a little bit more for different conditions too, ranging from £429 for Very Good to £509 for Like New. As with all Giffaff SIM free phones, you do need to sign up for a data bundle for at least a month – though this is only £10.

The iPhone 14 was launched barely two years ago in 2022 and offers great battery life, plenty of power, reliable cameras, a range of fun colours and some new clever safety features.

Plus you’ll get access to the brand new iOS 18 operating system and likely support for updates for years to come.

Is the iPhone 14 still a good phone?

Not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it's still a great phone Pros Clever safety features

Very good battery life

Reliable camera

Fun colours Cons Stuck on a 60Hz display

Minimal differences to the iPhone 13

Even though it’s not the latest iPhone, this model remains strong. Our expert reviewer noted “The iPhone 14 is still a great phone. The camera remains excellent for both photography and videography; the software is top-drawer and the addition of lots of safety features is smart. The battery life is fantastic for a phone of this size, too.”

If you want a phone that just works superbly well, with access to a brilliant app ecosystem and an upgrade over your older iPhone then this model will serve you for a few years to come.