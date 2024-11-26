Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

iPhone 13 Pro Max is now as cheap as £399 for Black Friday

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Black Friday is a great time to secure yourself a smartphone upgrade on the cheap, especially if you’re not fussed about having the very latest in smartphone technology. 

That’s doubly true if you’re also open to refurbished smartphones, with GiffGaff offering a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max for as little as £399 as part of its Black Friday sale. The deal in question bags you an iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB of storage in either Green, Gold, Graphite, Blue or Silver in Good condition.

According to GiffGaff’s condition guidelines, a ‘Good’ quality phone may have marks on the body and screen, though the phone itself will work without issue. If that’s not up your street, you can also opt for Very Good, Excellent and Like New refurbs with fewer marks, though the price will rise from that tempting £399 price tag.

GiffGaff has a 30-point health check that all refurbished phones must pass before being sold, and the company guarantees that every phone will have at least 80% battery capacity remaining, if not more. What’s more, GiffGaff is offering a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind, so there really is no risk in buying a refurbished iPhone from the company.  

And, of course, by going with a refurb, you’re opting for a more sustainable option that’s better for the planet, with fewer older – but still fully operational – phones headed to landfill. 

While the iPhone 13 Pro Max is no longer the latest and greatest iPhone money can buy, it still represents great value for money at its reduced price point. 

It garnered an impressive 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our review, with our reviewer praising the phone’s standout 120Hz screen, solid camera and stellar battery life, all of which remain true in 2024. Take a look at our in-depth iPhone 13 Pro Max review if you want to find out more. 

