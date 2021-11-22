If you’ve been holding out for some big savings on an iPhone 13 Mini this Black Friday then we’ve got just the deal for you.

Currently, you can bag yourself an iPhone 13 Mini 128GB model for £29 upfront and then £34.99 a month for the two year contract.

Over the course of the contract, the total cost comes to £868.76 which means you’re essentially spending around £190 for the data, minutes and calls as the iPhone 13 Mini itself retails with an RRP of £679.

iPhone 13 Mini ID Mobile deal You can bag yourself an iPhone 13 Mini 128GB model for £29 upfront and then £34.99 a month for the two year contract. ID Mobile

£34.99 a month View Deal

Included in this ID Mobile contract price is a hefty 100GB of 5G data (if available) per month, plus unlimited calls and unlimited texts. If you’re a heavy data user and often tether to a laptop or tablet then this is an ideal choice.

The deal also includes a number of other Apple perks, including up to five months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News + and up to three months of Apple TV+. Can’t say fairer than that.

As we mentioned above, this also includes 5G data so if you’re in a 5G area then you’ll notice dramatically faster speeds. ID Mobile runs on the Three network and offers inclusive roaming in 50 destinations, data rollover and bill capping.

The iPhone 13 Mini is an easy phone to recommend, especially if you’re after a smaller device with all the power of a larger one. Features here include a 5.4 display with support for HDR, a duo of excellent cameras on the back and far better battery life than the outgoing 12 Mini.

You also get a snappy A15 Bionic chipset, all the benefits of iOS 15 and an IP68 rated body. The deal is also available in multiple colours, including the new Starlight hue which is a combination of silver and gold.

The iPhone 13 Mini scored a very good 4.5/5 in our in-depth review. We rounded off the review by saying “It might be mini in size, but the iPhone 13 Mini excels thanks to an excellent camera, quality display and improved battery life.”