 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut in Black Friday sales

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

If you’ve been holding out for some big savings on an iPhone 13 Mini this Black Friday then we’ve got just the deal for you.

Currently, you can bag yourself an iPhone 13 Mini 128GB model for £29 upfront and then £34.99 a month for the two year contract.

Over the course of the contract, the total cost comes to £868.76 which means you’re essentially spending around £190 for the data, minutes and calls as the iPhone 13 Mini itself retails with an RRP of £679.

iPhone 13 Mini ID Mobile deal

iPhone 13 Mini ID Mobile deal

You can bag yourself an iPhone 13 Mini 128GB model for £29 upfront and then £34.99 a month for the two year contract.

  • ID Mobile
  • £34.99 a month
View Deal

Included in this ID Mobile contract price is a hefty 100GB of 5G data (if available) per month, plus unlimited calls and unlimited texts. If you’re a heavy data user and often tether to a laptop or tablet then this is an ideal choice.

The deal also includes a number of other Apple perks, including up to five months of Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News + and up to three months of Apple TV+. Can’t say fairer than that.

As we mentioned above, this also includes 5G data so if you’re in a 5G area then you’ll notice dramatically faster speeds. ID Mobile runs on the Three network and offers inclusive roaming in 50 destinations, data rollover and bill capping.

The iPhone 13 Mini is an easy phone to recommend, especially if you’re after a smaller device with all the power of a larger one. Features here include a 5.4 display with support for HDR, a duo of excellent cameras on the back and far better battery life than the outgoing 12 Mini.

You also get a snappy A15 Bionic chipset, all the benefits of iOS 15 and an IP68 rated body. The deal is also available in multiple colours, including the new Starlight hue which is a combination of silver and gold.

iPhone 13 Mini ID Mobile deal

iPhone 13 Mini ID Mobile deal

You can bag yourself an iPhone 13 Mini 128GB model for £29 upfront and then £34.99 a month for the two year contract.

  • ID Mobile
  • £34.99 a month
View Deal

The iPhone 13 Mini scored a very good 4.5/5 in our in-depth review. We rounded off the review by saying “It might be mini in size, but the iPhone 13 Mini excels thanks to an excellent camera, quality display and improved battery life.”

You might like…

Get the Echo Dot for just £18.99 this Black Friday

Get the Echo Dot for just £18.99 this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Max Parker 7 hours ago
Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

David Ludlow 7 hours ago
Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies 10 hours ago
Massive Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor sees £280 price drop for Black Friday

Massive Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor sees £280 price drop for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 10 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.