How to find iPhone 13 deals on Black Friday

Black Friday is almost upon us and it’s one of the best times of the year to bag yourself a brand new smartphone, including the new iPhone 13.

Apple’s iPhone 13 is one of the best phones you can buy right now, thanks to an excellent camera, long battery life and speedy performance. It’s also fairly new, having only hit shelves in September.

The big question will be whether the iPhone 13 will receive any notable savings this Black Friday shopping season, and that’s what we’ll take a look at here.

iPhone 13 deals this Black Friday

It’s too early to say for sure whether they’ll be heavy discounts on the iPhone 13 this Black Friday, however we can look at previous years to see what has happened and use that as a guide.

What we can say with almost certainty is that Apple will not be reducing the price of its latest iPhone through its own stores, whether that be online or on the high street.

Apple’s participation in Black Friday is usually very minor and you’ll likely only see it add a gift card or iTunes store credit as a bonus alongside a purchase. There’s not even any guarantee of that.

So, if you want to bag a cheaper iPhone 13 this Black Friday you’re going to have to look elsewhere. In the past, we’ve seen the most savings on new iPhones come from those being sold on contracts, with the savings coming in either a cheaper upfront cost or reduced monthly payments.

You might also find networks offer more data than you’d normally get for a similar price, so while this won’t necessarily save you money it will give you more for the money you put down. We saw this a lot in 2020, with many deals offering huge amounts of data (often 100GB) alongside an iPhone 12 Mini.

Of course, not everyone wants to sign a long-term phone contract and many are in the middle of a current deal, making the above far from ideal.

Other options could come from sellers reducing the price of the phones unlocked. Last year we did see some discounts on the iPhone 12 Mini, with Amazon knocking £20 off the device SIM-free.

When it does come to Black Friday, we’ll bring you all the best iPhone 13 deals you need to know about.

Which retailers will have iPhone 13 discounts this Black Friday?

As we mentioned above, in 2020 Amazon slashed the price of some iPhone models during its Black Friday sales. Amazon goes hard on Black Friday, so it could be that we see similar moves this time around.

It’s also worth looking at other retailers that stock the iPhone 13; if one lowers the price then you might see a ripple effect with price matching. Other retailers that sell iPhones and usually take part in Black Friday include Argos, Currys PC World and John Lewis – to name a few. These retailers tend to sell phones at an unlocked price, rather than offering them on a pay monthly contract.

Then there are the networks and other retailers that focus more on the pay monthly deals. These include the likes of EE, Vodafone, O2, Three and many more. Most of these will take part in Black Friday.

You can also add the likes of Carphone Warehouse and mobiles.co.uk to the list.

How much does the iPhone 13 usually cost?

You can see the prices for the base model of all the iPhone 13 models in the handy chart below. These prices are for the 128GB version.

‹ UK RRP iPhone 13 £779 iPhone 13 Mini £679 iPhone 13 Pro £949 iPhone 13 Pro Max £1049 ›

Should you buy the iPhone 13 this Black Friday?

We gave the iPhone 13 a 4.5/5 rating in our in-depth review. Here’s what we said, “The camera is the best at this price point; the display is great for HDR video, and I still absolutely love this design with its flat edges and smooth sides. The slightly smaller notch and the extra hit of brightness for outdoor viewing are welcome, too, although neither is particularly standout.”