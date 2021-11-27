iPhone 12 price drops again with this special discount code

Had your eye on an iPhone 12 over Black Friday? Well, this deal has an extra 10% off if you use the included code below.

At this stage the iPhone 12 needs little introduction and even though it’s not Apple’s latest blower it still holds up as one of the easiest phones to recommend – especially at this price.

This particular deal is live currently on eBay, where the iPhone 12 is selling for £569.95. However, use the code EBAYBF10 and that price comes down to £512.95. This deal is valid until 3rd December as long as there is stock.

The phone included is the white 64GB model and it comes unlocked, so you can simply pop in your current SIM and away you go. There’s free 2 day postage included too.

This is a refurbished device, and it’s described by the seller Loop Mobile as “Certified product received direct from Apple, Looks like new at first glance. Very light signs of use. Battery Min 80%. OEM Original Apple Parts. 1 Year warranty”

When we reviewed the iPhone 12 at launch we said “The iPhone 12 truly is a notable jump for Apple’s mainline phone and it now feels almost as Pro as the actual Pro model. For £799/$799, this is a seriously complete device.”

We made specific mentions throughout the review of its excellent screen, strong cameras and improved designs.

Looking at the specs of the phone (you can see the full breakdown below) there’s plenty to like. On the back there are two 12MP cameras (one wide, one ultrawide) and the whole device is powered by the very speedy A14 Bionic chipset.

It was the first phone to feature the updated MagSafe charging system which lets you magnetically attach supported accessories like chargers and wallets.

Trusted Take It might be the newest Apple phone, but the iPhone 12 still stands up. It looks great, has a glorious OLED display and a couple of really impressive cameras on the back. Apple supports devices for a long time too, so expect to get plenty of software updates. By Max Parker Contact via Twitter Deputy and mobile editor