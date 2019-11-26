The nights are getting darker and Black Friday 2019 – which is now seemingly more of a week – is here, with big discounts already hitting Apple’s excellent iPad Pro line.

Notable discounts for Apple products can often be sparse and you won’t see Apple themselves cutting prices on its tech in the h0liday rush. However, thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals, you can still bag a big saving on the latest editions of the iPad Pro.

Currently, Apple has slashed £148 (that’s 13%) off the price of the top-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with cellular connectivity. During the sale it’ll now cost £971 as opposed to £1119. While that’s far from affordable, that’s good price for arguably the best, and most powerful, tablet on the market.

If the 64GB storage in this model isn’t quite enough for you, Amazon also has slashed 20% (or a whopping £370) off the 1TB model of this very same tablet. That’s a seriously large amount of storage for all your music, films and Apple Arcade games. This model supports cellular data too, so you can stick a 4G sim inside and not be restricted by WiFi.

These are super powerful tablets that remain at the top of Apple’s line even without an upgrade in 2019. They have gorgeous 120Hz display, slick designs and Face ID for secure unlocking and Apple Pay authentication. They also charge via USB-C and can last roughly 10 hours on a charge.

In our iPad Pro review we said: “There’s plenty to like about the iPad Pro 2018. It’s a gorgeous piece of design headlined by a beautiful display and hardware that’s unmatched.”

We also said: “If you can afford it – and you know what you’re getting into – and the iPad Pro fits into your workflow, it’s an exceptional device; one that will certainly impress. A stunningly built tablet that needs a better operating system to really make the most of all the power contained within.”

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

