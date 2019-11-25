Unbeatable iPad Pro deal as Currys slash £250 off price for Black Friday

The iPad Pro is one of the best devices around and usually comes with a huge price tag to match its impressive features and sleek design – except during Black Friday week, when an unmissable early deal from Currys PC World means you can enjoy a rare chance to save big on Apple’s coveted professional tablet.

This Monday we’ve seen some of the best Black Friday deals of 2019 arrive early, headlined by a whopping £250 off the excellent 10.5-inch iPad Pro (2017) over at Currys as part of its ongoing Black Tag sales event.

iPad Pro 10.5 Deal APPLE 10.5" iPad Pro (2017) - 512 GB, Silver Able to load up the latest PadOS software, this is the opportune time to pick up a tablet that is still just as powerful at a discounted rate with newer renditions now available to purchase.

To put the discount into perspective, Currys was selling the same device for its full price of £749 just a few days ago, so this a bonafide Black Friday banger if ever there was one. A 10.5-inch iPad Pro with 512GB of storage for under £500? Take our money now.

Even though there’s now a newer model, we still rate the 2017 10.5-inch iPad Pro as one of the best tablets money can buy, with our review giving it a nearly perfect 4.5/5 star score.

“The iPad Pro 10.5-inch is the best tablet I have ever used,” writes our managing editor, Maxwell Parker, in his review.

The 2017 iPad Pro (10.5-inch) features a crystal clear display with a 264ppi resolution, beefy Apple A10X processor, and comes with support both the Apple Pencil stylus and its Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The 512GB storage capacity is more than ample and a serious step up over the base 64GB model.

You can also update to Apple’s latest tablet operating system, the all-new iPad OS, which means it offers all the same features and software capabilities as newer, much more expensive iPads – you can easily spend over £1000 on an iPad, to put this crazy deal into perspective.

Supplies look hugely limited, though, so snap this one up while you can.

It’s available in four great colour options – gold, grey, pink and silver/grey – so there really is something for everyone, whether you’re buying it as a Christmas present or simply treating yourself.

There’s plenty of fantastic Currys Black Friday deals going at the moment but for Apple fans or anyone after a tablet upgrade, you’re unlikely to find better than this.

