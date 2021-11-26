 large image

iPad Magic Keyboard drops by £184.50 but you’ll need to act fast

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

If you really want to turn your iPad Pro 12.9-inch into a fully-fledged laptop replacement then a keyboard is a must.

In the John Lewis Black Friday sale you can currently bag the Magic Keyboard for the 2020 iPad Pro 12.9-inch for just £164.50.

That works out at £184.50 off the original asking price of £349. John Lewis is marking this as ‘Reduced to Clear’ likely as it’s not officially supported by the current 12.9-inch 2021 iPad.

With such a hefty discount on this add-on, we can’t imagine it’ll be sticking around for too long.

Apple introduced the Magic Keyboard alongside the 2020 models of the iPad Pro as a way to make it more like a traditional laptop. It really is a great keyboard and as one of our main issues was the price, this deal sorts out that problem.

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch from 2020 slots into place thanks to the Smart Connector and the Magic Keyboard up at a nice height for typing. The keys themselves have enough travel for a pleasurable typing experience while they’re backlit for low-light writing.

Another benefit of this over other keyboards for the iPad is that it has a responsive trackpad for navigating the iPad OS with ease. Once connected, a cursor appears on the screen.

Around the side of the keyboard is a secondary USB-C port that can be used for charging without having the cable in the way.

As it’s a folio-style case it offers plenty of protection to the iPad too. Overall it’s a pretty impressive add-on if you own the iPad Pro 2020.

We reviewed the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard alongside the iPad last year and said “From a build and functionality perspective, the Magic Keyboard is great. It offers the best iPad typing experience, packs in handy extras like backlighting and passthrough charging and introduces a trackpad.”

