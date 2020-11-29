iPad Black Friday Price Crash: Save £70 on the 128GB iPad 10.2

The 2019 iteration of the iPad 10.2 has seen a huge price drop over at Currys PC World, bringing the 128GB model down from £449 to just £379.

With a slick £70 saving, this is one of the best iPad 10.2 deals you can get right now. Even though it is last year’s model, the differences between the iPad 7 and the new iPad 8 are very minimal, with the most notable being a speed increase brought on by the faster A13 Bionic chipset.

Deal: iPad 10.2 (2019) 128GB for just £379 – Save £70

Even now however, the iPad 7 is still a joy to use and the 128GB model is arguably the better one to go for as the lower 64GB alternative is just a little too light on storage for you to safely keep all of your desired apps and content at one time.

The iPad 10.2 shows just how versatile Apple’s tablet range has become, with the ability to take on a variety of tasks that would’ve been unthinkable just a few years ago. For instance, if you want to use the iPad 7 for work, you can easily run Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel, and that’s without mentioning the tablet’s multitasking capabilities.

Plus, with a battery life of up to 10-hours, the iPad 7 can outlast plenty of laptops and then some. With iMovie on board, you can even edit video on to go – making it ideal for content creators.

Of course, with a gorgeous retina display, the iPad 7 can just as easily be used to watch content from your favourite streaming services, wherever you fancy. In our 4.5/5 review for the iPad 7, Deputy and Mobiles Editor Max Parker surmised:

“There’s no denying that the iPad 7 is a great, even fantastic, tablet that’s easy to recommend. If you want to upgrade from an older iPad to a device that feels a little slicker, offers integration with the Apple Keyboard and Apple Pencil, and has a larger display then you’ll feel right at home.”

At this sweet Black Friday price, the 128GB iPad 7 is an absolute steal, and one that’s sure to sell out before you know it.

