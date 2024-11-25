Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

At just £299, this is the only iPad you should get this Black Friday

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’re part of Apple’s ecosystem and looking for a powerful yet affordable tablet that’s perfect for everyday use, then this deal on the entry-level iPad (10th Gen) is seriously worth snapping up.

Nab the 64GB Apple iPad (10th Gen) for just £299 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a solid £30 off its usual RRP.

The iPad 10 is now an affordable tablet for Black Friday

Now just £299 in Amazon’s Black Friday event, Apple’s entry-level yet affordable iPad (10th Gen) is seriously worth snapping up.

The iPad (10th Gen) is powered by the A14 Bionic chip which, although isn’t Apple’s latest processor, still boasts speedy performance, a long battery life and software updates for years to come. In his review, Editor Max Parker found the iPad “ticks all the boxes when it comes to performance” and gaming especially felt like an improvement over its predecessor. 

At just 10.9-inches and weighing just 477g, the iPad (10th Gen) is especially ideal for commuters or frequent travellers who need a lightweight, portable device for carrying around.

It also sports a landscape 12MP front camera which means capturing selfies and participating in video calls feels more intuitive than before too. We even found that the iPad 10’s camera quality to be impressively sharp too, with Max concluding it produces better images than Apple’s MacBook line and the Studio Display too.

Flip the tablet over and you’ll be greeted by an equally impressive 12MP wide back camera which offers video support of up to 4K and images captured in good light are sharp and colourful too. 

We gave the iPad (10th Gen) a four-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding the tablet is “very good and easy to recommend”.

He continues that the iPad “remains better than most of the best Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and it’ll likely be supported for years to come with iPadOS updates.”

For a more in-depth look, be sure to check out our full iPad (10th Gen) review. 

Considering our original main issue with the iPad was its high price tag, this Black Friday price drop means it’s now a more affordable, everyday tablet.

