Intel MacBook Air sees Black Friday price cut after Apple Silicon launch

The Intel-based MacBook Air has seen a massive £180 price cut as part of an early Black Friday deal on Laptops Direct.

We all knew this price reduction was coming, with Apple recently replacing Intel configurations of the MacBook Air with its own M1 chip models. Still, to see Apple’s ultrabook – which launched just a few months ago – available for a bargain £919.97 is nothing to be sniffed at.

The Intel MacBook Air on offer features a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. You of course get a 13-inch display with a pin-sharp 2560×1600 resolution too.

The MacBook Air has all the features to excel as an ultra-portable productivity machine, whether you want to browse the web, stream some Netflix or type up essay after essay.

When we reviewed the Intel MacBook Air back in September, we gave it a four-star rating and highlighted the new scissor-switch keyboard and ultra–portable design as its greatest strengths.

In our final verdict, we said: “The MacBook Air 2020 is a great laptop. If you’re a student or just someone who wants a thin and light Mac that can be had for under a grand, then I don’t think you’ll be disappointed in the slightest.”

The biggest issue with this Intel-powered MacBook Air is that the new Apple M1 configuration apparently boasts a superior performance and battery life. But with a starting price of £999, the new M1 model is still noticeably more expensive than the Black Friday bargain on offer here. So if you want a modern MacBook Air at the cheapest price possible, this is a deal worth snapping up.

