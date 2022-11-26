Insane NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Protect your web use with the best VPN around

If you aren’t already protecting your web activity with a Virtual Private Network (VPN) then there’s never been a better time to sign up for NordVPN with this Black Friday weekend special offering 68% off a subscription.

The NordVPN Black Friday deal enables web users to mask their real internet protocol (IP) address, which can provide additional levels of security and anonymity and protect against would-be malicious actors. It also enables you to access networks in different countries, which is great if you need to watch live sports or log into your work accounts when you’re out of the UK.

If you’re already sorted for a top VPN service like Nord and still have the urge to splurge, check out our ever-updating rolling Black Friday weekend deals coverage for the best of the remaining and emerging bargains right through to Cyber Monday.

Get 68% off NordVPN, the best VPN service around Sign up for NordVPN for a two-year subscription and save over £100. You’ll also get three months thrown in completely free Nord VPN

Was £188.73

Now just £67.23 View Deal

There are loads of VPN services, so why NordVPN? Well, in our review updated earlier this year, we afforded it a full five star score thanks to the large number of servers available and the wide range of security features. It’s fast and reliable for streaming content and there’s a clear, audited policy where NordVPN does not monitor your activity.

The only downside we remarked upon was the relative expense compared to rival services. However, that certainly isn’t the case right now when you can get the best without paying the highest fees.

So what exactly will you be paying for NordVPN? A 2-year subscription will not only get you 68% off, but a full three months on top of that completely free of charge.

That’s as little as £2.49 a month for the Standard subscription. It should be £188.73 in total, but you can now jump aboard for £67.23. The free three months is on top of that, and there’s a 30-day money back guarantee should you decide Nord isn’t for you.

You can add more features, like a password manager and 1TB of cloud storage with the Plus and Complete plans too, but you’ll be paying the equivalent of £3.39 and £4.39 respectively with the 68% discount.

So, what are you waiting for? Protect that web traffic today, with this unbeatable NordVPN deal.

Best Black Friday Deals