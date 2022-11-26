 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Insane NordVPN Black Friday Deal: Protect your web use with the best VPN around

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you aren’t already protecting your web activity with a Virtual Private Network (VPN) then there’s never been a better time to sign up for NordVPN with this Black Friday weekend special offering 68% off a subscription.

The NordVPN Black Friday deal enables web users to mask their real internet protocol (IP) address, which can provide additional levels of security and anonymity and protect against would-be malicious actors. It also enables you to access networks in different countries, which is great if you need to watch live sports or log into your work accounts when you’re out of the UK.

If you’re already sorted for a top VPN service like Nord and still have the urge to splurge, check out our ever-updating rolling Black Friday weekend deals coverage for the best of the remaining and emerging bargains right through to Cyber Monday.

Get 68% off NordVPN, the best VPN service around

Get 68% off NordVPN, the best VPN service around

Sign up for NordVPN for a two-year subscription and save over £100. You’ll also get three months thrown in completely free

  • Nord VPN
  • Was £188.73
  • Now just £67.23
View Deal

There are loads of VPN services, so why NordVPN? Well, in our review updated earlier this year, we afforded it a full five star score thanks to the large number of servers available and the wide range of security features. It’s fast and reliable for streaming content and there’s a clear, audited policy where NordVPN does not monitor your activity.

The only downside we remarked upon was the relative expense compared to rival services. However, that certainly isn’t the case right now when you can get the best without paying the highest fees.

So what exactly will you be paying for NordVPN? A 2-year subscription will not only get you 68% off, but a full three months on top of that completely free of charge.

That’s as little as £2.49 a month for the Standard subscription. It should be £188.73 in total, but you can now jump aboard for £67.23. The free three months is on top of that, and there’s a 30-day money back guarantee should you decide Nord isn’t for you.

You can add more features, like a password manager and 1TB of cloud storage with the Plus and Complete plans too, but you’ll be paying the equivalent of £3.39 and £4.39 respectively with the 68% discount.

So, what are you waiting for? Protect that web traffic today, with this unbeatable NordVPN deal.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Gran Turismo 7’s price is racing down thanks to Black Friday

Gran Turismo 7’s price is racing down thanks to Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 6 seconds ago
Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Simba’s luxurious seven-layer mattress has been discounted for the Black Friday weekend

Hannah Davies 1 min ago
This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

This sumptuous KitchenAid ‘Classic’ Mixer deal will fuel your Bake Off fantasies

Chris Smith 7 mins ago
This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

This Black Friday deal lets you get mesh Wi-Fi 6 on the cheap

Reece Bithrey 16 mins ago
Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Sky Broadband has plummeted down to £23/month for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 53 mins ago
The Last of Us Part I has crashed to its lowest price yet thanks to Black Friday

The Last of Us Part I has crashed to its lowest price yet thanks to Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.