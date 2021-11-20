The WD_BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive is a rather popular game drive amongst gamers, and its latest Amazon price cut ahead of Black Friday is sure to make it even more popular.

It’s now possible to pick it up for just £59.99, giving you a third off the usual RRP of £89.99.

If you’re looking to stock up on some more storage space to future-proof yourself for when you buy some new games, or you’d like the extra peace of mind of some increased capacity, then this looks like a great pickup.

Get 33% off the WD_BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive in this belter of a Black Friday deal Western Digital’s BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive has seen a handy discount ahead of Black Friday with its price being slashed by a third to £59.99 from its RRP of £89.99 – especially handy if you need to stock up on space for some new games this Christmas. Amazon

Was £89.99

£59.99 View Deal

Western Digital are arguably considered to be market leaders on the front of hard-drives and their WD_BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive looks to continue to prove that point with its sharp metal construction, decent capacity and convenient connectivity.

First things first, you’re getting a 2TB hard drive which provides some good capacity to store a selection of the latest AAA titles which are becoming increasingly vast in file size.

It’s also quite a versatile drive, with the WD_BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive being able to work with either console or PC, but do note that in the case of the Xbox Series X and PS5, it’ll only allow you to store the games and not play them from the HDD – to do that, you’ll need to invest in a compatible SSD.

Speeds of 140 MB/s for an external hard drive are actually pretty good, which is good enough for people just wanting to store games on a drive as opposed to loading them, and a USB-A 3.0 connection

In addition, this is quite a compact drive too, making it a good choice if you’re tight on physical space and just need a plug and play solution, or if you’re taking your games with you.

Get 33% off the WD_BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive in this belter of a Black Friday deal Western Digital’s BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive has seen a handy discount ahead of Black Friday with its price being slashed by a third to £59.99 from its RRP of £89.99 – especially handy if you need to stock up on space for some new games this Christmas. Amazon

Was £89.99

£59.99 View Deal

If you’re in the market for a top-class external HDD at what is a rather affordable price, then the WD_BLACK P10 2TB Game Drive looks to be a great deal in our view, and is definitely worth your while.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews as our experts will be scouing plenty of digital stores to offer our picks for the best Black Friday deals to appear this year.