If you’ve ever wanted an OLED TV, we’ve spotted an affordable upgrade

If you’re on the lookout for an OLED TV this Black Friday, you won’t want to miss this Philips bargain. 

The Philips 48OLED759 (2024) is currently just £849 at John Lewis. That’s a whopping £250 off the TV’s usual £1099 RRP, making this affordable 4K OLED TV more tempting than ever in the run-up to Christmas. 

Save £250 on a Philips 4K OLED TV this Black Friday

The Philips 48OLED759 (2024) has dropped to just £849 in John Lewis’ Black Friday sale. Shop today to save £250 on the 4K OLED TV and take it home for much less than its £1099 RRP.

This particular offer also comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee. Simply register your TV within 14 days and you’ll be able to return it free of charge if you change your mind. If you’ve been on the fence about picking up a Philips OLED TV, this could be the perfect opportunity to try one out and see if you love it. 

The Philips 48OLED759 is a 48-inch OLED TV released by Philips in 2024. 

This 4K panel packs in eight million pixels for stunning detail, while the OLED technology allows for deep blacks and bright whites. The TV also supports multiple HDR formats, including HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision. 

Philips’ own P5 processor relies on a deep-learning AI algorithm to produce lifelike detail, rich colours and smooth motion, while the speedy 120Hz refresh rate and ultra-low input lag makes this screen great for gaming. 

The three-sided Ambilight backlight makes games and movies feel more immersive by projecting a light show onto the wall behind the TV, while the integrated full-range speakers include Dolby Atmos support for similarly immersive audio. 

The 48OLED759 runs Philips’ Titan OS smart TV platform, giving you access to a wide range of streaming services, as well on-demand services like BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All 4 and My5. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for the perfect entertainment package to pair with your new TV, don’t miss this fantastic Sky Stream bundle that wraps Sky TV, Sky Cinema and Netflix into one monthly subscription

