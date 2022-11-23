 large image

If you love hot chocolate, you’ll adore this Black Friday price cut on the Velvetiser

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

It’s the perfect time to settle down with a hot drink, and thanks to the Black Friday sale on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser, you can do it at a discount.

The Black Friday sale has brought us some incredible deals on kitchen gadgets, but none of them fit the upcoming winter season more than this fantastic offer on the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. On Amazon, you can snatch up the Copper variation of the Velvetiser for £92, which is a 16% discount compared to its original price of £109.95.

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser allows you to make barista-grade hot chocolate from the comfort of your own home without all the mess and fuss. Simply pour milk and the included hot chocolate sachets into the machine and press the button and then in two and a half minutes, you will have a fully prepared drink.

This model comes with ten single-serve sachets, with some of the included flavours being Salted Caramel, Hazelnut, Orange, Milk Chocolate and Mint. It also comes with two ceramic cups that are perfect for sipping your drink out of.

While we have not directly reviewed the Velvetiser before, some members of our team already own this model. We thought that the hot chocolate produced was extremely tasty, noting that cleaning the machine is also super simple as you can run the Velvetiser with warm water and some dish soap inside for a no-mess cleanup.

Plus, you have the option of using the Velvetiser as a milk frother, as it will still warm up your milk and froth it slightly if you don’t add in the hot chocolate sachets beforehand.

So if you’re feeling tempted by delicious hot chocolate as we come into the coldest months of the year, you may want to jump on this deal now, as we can’t promise that it will last throughout the Black Friday sale.

