If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

For the vast majority of people in the market for a laptop deal this Black Friday, the MacBook Air M2 will be all they’ll need.

Amazon is selling the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) for $749 / £849 this Black Friday week. That’s a huge saving of 15 percent on its £/£999 RRP.

Save 25% / 15% on the MacBook Air M2 (2022)

The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) is available at a steep 25% and 15% discount this Black Friday.

Our site Editor Max Parker reviewed this stylish laptop at launch, and handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5. In his revision earlier this year, Max called the MacBook Air M2 a “Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price.”

You can erase that last bit from the equation following this Black Friday deal.

Apple’s current MacBook Air design is a thing of beauty, making it look like a smaller version of the new MacBook Pro. It also includes a fantastic keyboard and a large, responsive trackpad.

Battery life is stellar too, capable of getting you through a full 9 to 5:30 day without hassling you to plug in. This is on a practical workload of a few hours of Zoom calls, constant Slack messaging, typing in Google Docs, and the odd bout of Photoshop and Lightroom. After all this, Max would be left with around 20% in the tank.

Max also praised the MacBook Air M2 for its fantastic performance, courtesy of Apple’s home-brewed M2 chip. This thing flies, turning out the kind of numbers that such a compact, frugal laptop really has no right to be capable of.

“This remains one of the most capable laptops in its size range simply due to the fantastic performance of Apple’s M-series chips,” said Max.

It’s a great laptop, and an easy recommendation at this Black Friday price. If you’re in the market for anything else this Black Friday, stay tuned for more deals.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

