If you buy one laptop this Black Friday, let the discounted MacBook Air M2 be it

For the vast majority of people in the market for a laptop deal this Black Friday, the MacBook Air M2 will be all they’ll need.

Amazon is selling the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) for $749 / £849 this Black Friday week. That’s a huge saving of 15 percent on its £/£999 RRP.

Save 25% / 15% on the MacBook Air M2 (2022) The Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) is available at a steep 25% and 15% discount this Black Friday.

Save 25% / 15%

Now $749 / £849 View Deal

Our site Editor Max Parker reviewed this stylish laptop at launch, and handed out a score of 4.5 out of 5. In his revision earlier this year, Max called the MacBook Air M2 a “Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price.”

You can erase that last bit from the equation following this Black Friday deal.

Apple’s current MacBook Air design is a thing of beauty, making it look like a smaller version of the new MacBook Pro. It also includes a fantastic keyboard and a large, responsive trackpad.

Battery life is stellar too, capable of getting you through a full 9 to 5:30 day without hassling you to plug in. This is on a practical workload of a few hours of Zoom calls, constant Slack messaging, typing in Google Docs, and the odd bout of Photoshop and Lightroom. After all this, Max would be left with around 20% in the tank.

Max also praised the MacBook Air M2 for its fantastic performance, courtesy of Apple’s home-brewed M2 chip. This thing flies, turning out the kind of numbers that such a compact, frugal laptop really has no right to be capable of.

“This remains one of the most capable laptops in its size range simply due to the fantastic performance of Apple’s M-series chips,” said Max.

It’s a great laptop, and an easy recommendation at this Black Friday price. If you’re in the market for anything else this Black Friday, stay tuned for more deals.