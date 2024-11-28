I’d buy the Pixel 8a over a pricey flagship this Black Friday – and it’s not even close

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone, with some of the very best handsets available with hefty discounts whether you’re looking to buy outright or start a new contract period.

So far we’ve seen good deals on new phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and many of the recent iPhones and if you’re after one of those devices then go for it – they’re great, and you’ll be very happy with your purchase.

The S24 Ultra has a wonderful camera and a screen I can’t take my eyes off, while the recent slew of iPhones bring Apple Intelligence to the fore.

But, I am going to be buying a different phone this Black Friday – and it might surprise you. I am not going to buy a flagship phone at all, instead I have my eyes on the fantastic Pixel 8a and you should too.

Over the past decade or so, I have reviewed hundreds of phones. Every single iPhone, every Samsung Galaxy and every Google phone – back to when they weren’t called Pixel, but Nexus. I’ve reviewed cheap phones, £1000+ phones and all in between. I’ve reviewed foldable ones, bendy ones and modular ones and while I am always excited by new tech, I can’t help but feel reassured by Google’s mid-range effort.

Google Pixel 8a Black Friday deals

See, the Pixel 8a is just about perfect – at least for me. At launch, it was what we’d class as ‘mid-range’ in price – meaning it sat just below £500. In this Black Friday 2024 sale though, it’s now available for £354.99.

Save 29% on the Google Pixel 8a this Black Friday The Google Pixel 8a is on offer at a 29 percent discount ahead of Black Friday. Amazon

Save 29%

Now £354.99 View Deal

For that price, you’re getting a truly terrific phone, one that can compete with models twice the price.

I reviewed the Pixel 8a shortly before its release, and I awarded it 4.5/5. Considering I have rarely given a phone the full 5/5 this is a very high score. You can read my Pixel 8a review for a more in-depth look.

Another winner from Google's A series Pros Manageable size

IP rating and Qi charging

Great camera (for the price)

Seven years of software updates

Clever AI-infused software Cons Screen is far from the best

The battery will never last more than a day

Slow charging

The Pixel 8a is really a no compromise device. None of its skills are the very best out there – it would be silly to think they would be for the low price – but it ticks all the boxes I am looking for.

For one, the design is fantastic. It’s a great size – just small enough to be comfortably held but big enough for things on the screen not to feel cramped – and it is built with precision. There’s a tasteful camera bar on the back housing two very capable cameras that easily perform better than any other phone at this price point.

It has an IP rating for protection from accidental splashes and Qi wireless charging – two features often missed on more budget phones.

The real key to the Pixel’s success though is the software. The version of Android here is infused with AI smarts that can transcribe interviews for you, edit your snaps and much more.

Google also promises seven years of software updates so your phone will keep on getting new features and security fixes for many years to come. You’re lucky to get two or three with other similarly-priced phones.

Overall, the Pixel 8a is a fantastic phone and one that’s even more tempting with these Black Friday discounts.

Other great Black Friday 2024 deals