I turned my iPhone 16 Pro Max into a PlayStation Portal with this budget trick

I’ve given up looking for a PlayStation Portal deal this Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping season – instead, I’ve found a far cheaper solution.

Instead of spending £200/$200 on the Portal – which hasn’t received much Black Friday love – I have instead picked up the Backbone One for just £69.99. That’s a £30 saving off its usual price.

This controller clips onto a phone with a USB-C port and turns it into a portable gaming station. I hate on-screen controls, so having this for game streaming from PS Remote Play, Game Pass and GeForce Now is a serious improvement.

This deal represents a hefty drop for the Backbone One, and it’s actually the first time since January that it has dropped this low, with the price sticking rigidly around the £99 mark for most of 2024. Considering the price only seems to drop on shopping days (Black Friday, Prime, Boxing Day) it’s likely we won’t see this discount again for a while.

Is the Backbone One (2023) worth buying?

All the mobile gaming controller you'll ever need Pros Excellent mobile gaming controls

Improved and updated hardware compatibility

Excellent all-encompassing UI Cons Still expensive

Can be fiddly to fit your phone

Not very different from the original

The Backbone One is chock-full of features, from the 3.5mm headphone jack (which isn’t a guarantee on most smartphones these days) to the recording button on the front that allows you to instantly grab a clip of your gameplay.

The most important aspect is, of course, the Backbone app, which is what allows you to access not just PlayStation Remote Play, but also Xbox Game Pass – meaning this controller offers a huge number of titles from both of the biggest console rivals. In fact, this controller promises to be compatible with any game that has controller support, including native mobile titles of course.

The build of the Backbone One is also top-notch. Its collapsible design means you can store it pretty much anywhere on the go, and the build quality is great – don’t expect your phone to move out of place during a session. Backbone has also worked hard to minimise latency, so all-around this has the feel of a really premium mobile accessory.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Backbone One (2023) review

