I turned my iPhone 16 Pro Max into a PlayStation Portal with this budget trick

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

I’ve given up looking for a PlayStation Portal deal this Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping season – instead, I’ve found a far cheaper solution.

Instead of spending £200/$200 on the Portal – which hasn’t received much Black Friday love – I have instead picked up the Backbone One for just £69.99. That’s a £30 saving off its usual price.

This controller clips onto a phone with a USB-C port and turns it into a portable gaming station. I hate on-screen controls, so having this for game streaming from PS Remote Play, Game Pass and GeForce Now is a serious improvement.

This deal represents a hefty drop for the Backbone One, and it’s actually the first time since January that it has dropped this low, with the price sticking rigidly around the £99 mark for most of 2024. Considering the price only seems to drop on shopping days (Black Friday, Prime, Boxing Day) it’s likely we won’t see this discount again for a while.

Is the Backbone One (2023) worth buying?

Hands holding Backbone One attached to a smartphone playing a game.
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

All the mobile gaming controller you'll ever need

Pros

  • Excellent mobile gaming controls
  • Improved and updated hardware compatibility
  • Excellent all-encompassing UI

Cons

  • Still expensive
  • Can be fiddly to fit your phone
  • Not very different from the original

The Backbone One is chock-full of features, from the 3.5mm headphone jack (which isn’t a guarantee on most smartphones these days) to the recording button on the front that allows you to instantly grab a clip of your gameplay.

The most important aspect is, of course, the Backbone app, which is what allows you to access not just PlayStation Remote Play, but also Xbox Game Pass – meaning this controller offers a huge number of titles from both of the biggest console rivals. In fact, this controller promises to be compatible with any game that has controller support, including native mobile titles of course.

The build of the Backbone One is also top-notch. Its collapsible design means you can store it pretty much anywhere on the go, and the build quality is great – don’t expect your phone to move out of place during a session. Backbone has also worked hard to minimise latency, so all-around this has the feel of a really premium mobile accessory.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Backbone One (2023) review

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

