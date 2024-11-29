I review tech for a living, and I’m only buying the AirPods Pro 2 this Black Friday

It seems strange to admit now (particularly in the light of that headline), but I used to be a die-hard Android user.

Even after giving iOS a try some years ago, I would often switch back to Android after a few months because, let’s face it, there are a handful of things that Android just does better. That all changed however when my wife gifted me a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 last Christmas, and why I’m buying her a pair in return this year.

Never did I expect a pair of earbuds to have such a profound impact on how I interact with the tech around me, but that’s exactly what the AirPods Pro 2 have done, and part of that is down to how seamlessly they work with Apple tech.

For instance, after pairing them initially (which only takes a minute), there is nothing more you need to do to have them work with every Apple product in your ecosystem. I’ve taken them with me to the gym to listen to music from my Apple Watch, and when I’ve been watching YouTube on my iPad but a friend sends an Instagram reel to my phone, the AirPods will automatically shift from one device to the next without me having to do anything about it.

Where they really come into their own however is with active noise cancelling. I love to cook, but I also enjoy listening to podcasts when I do, and in the time that I’ve been using the AirPods Pro 2 they’ve been able to cast out the clattering of pots and pans, washing up in the sink and the loud noise of an extractor fan.

I also find it handy that there are about a billion ways in which you can charge this thing (okay, maybe slightly fewer ways than that, but it’s close). On top of the standard wired charging via USB-C (wherein they can also be topped by your iPhone), you have the option to not only charge them via MagSafe and wireless charging, but also with an Apple Watch charger too, so if you’ve got any of those options on you then you’re covered.

As a final cherry on top, the AirPods Pro 2 have only ended up getting even more features since they were gifted to me last year. Not only can they now run a hearing test to see if your hearing abilities are age appropriate, but they can also perform as clinical-grade hearing aids, making them even more of a must-buy for those who are hard of hearing.

There are tons of other things I could go about with regards to the AirPods Pro 2 (including the excellent sound quality), but given how much I’ve enjoyed them – and how often my wife has seen me enjoying them, subtly hinting at owning a pair of her own – they’re the only gift I plan on buying in this year’s Black Friday sale.