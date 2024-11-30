I can’t live without my robot vacuum, here’s why I’d recommend one

Although an expensive investment, robot vacuums are a genuinely useful addition to any household and, since getting my first appliance a few years ago, I can honestly say I’ve never looked back.

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum and mop that’s more affordable while not sacrificing features, I’d recommend the Roborock Qrevo Master Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, which is currently just £799.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s over a massive £399 off its usual RRP.

Save almost £400 on the Roborock Qrevo Master Robot Vacuum Cleaner Take 33% off the mighty Roborock Qrevo Master Robot Vacuum Cleaner in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon

Was £1199

Now £799.99 View Deal

A beast of a machine, the Qrevo not only sports 10,000Pa HyperForce suction to easily capture hair, dust and debris across multiple floor types but it also features 200rpm dual spinning mops to agitate and remove stains across hard floors.

A seriously useful feature is that if carpet is detected while mopping, the Qrevo Master will automatically raise its mop by 10mm to prevent it from getting wet.

The heart of most robot vacuums is its dock, and the Roborock Qrevo Master is no exception. Not only does its dock store up to seven weeks of dust collection and water replenishment, but it’s packed with built-in self-cleaning tools too.

After mopping, the dock will automatically disperse hot water up to 60°C to clean and lift stains from the mops while warm air at 45° will dry them to remove any lingering smells.

Of course there are some issues with robot vacuums, with my main qualm being obstacle detection. Before I get my robot to do a clean, I’m sure to check each room for any stray charging cables or slippers that could get in its way.

I even had an old Eufy robot vacuum tear into a houseplant’s droopy leaf, although admittedly that says more about my plant care than anything.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

However, the Qrevo Master robot vacuum is able to recognise and avoid up to 62 different types of objects, from shoes to furniture. Plus its PreciSense LiDAR navigation achieves real-time maps to provide you with optimal cleaning routes across your home.

If you have been considering a robot vacuum, Black Friday is a great time to invest as there are plenty of bargains to be found. For busy households, the Roborock Qrevo Master Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop is a particularly great choice for hands-free control.