I can’t believe how cheap these Sony headphones are for Black Friday weekend

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of wireless headphones and have affordability at the forefront of your mind, then look no further than these Sony WH-CH520 cans.

An ongoing Black Friday deal at Amazon UK puts the Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones for just £31.50. That’s 30% off the current RRP of £45, although they started at £49.99.

The best-value Sony headphones are now even cheaper Snag the Sony WH-CH520 for just £31.50 at Amazon UK. They’re among the best-value cans out there with an unbeatable feature set for the price point. Amazon UK

RRP: £45

£31.50 View Deal

You can get this pair in four colours, including black, beige, blue and white and there’s the option for rapid delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member.

These headphones are already incredible value for money and come very highly rated. Here at Trusted Reviews we gave the Sony WH-CH520 a four-star review and slapped a Recommended badge on it for good measure.

This on-ear pair has a battery life that lasts for up to 50 hours from a single charge, plus you’ll get rapid recharging. From just three minutes on charge you’ll be able to glean an extra 1.5 hours of play time.

There’s also multipoint Bluetooth connection for connection to more than one device at a time, and also supports Swift Pair and Fast Pair for simple connectivity. It also supports Sony’s 360 Reality Audio for more immersive audio.

Our reviewer also praised the robust wireless performance, lightweight design, good performance for voice calls and the impressive feature set.

Our reviewer concluded you should buy for the solid features on show. He commented that “you don’t get this level of features in a headphone at this price.”

He added: “The Sony WH-CH520 are a sonically engaging pair of on-ear headphones” before praising the “solid wireless performance, clear call quality, feature-set and Bluetooth multipoint for the multi-taskers out there. And at £50 they won’t make a sizeable dent in the wallet.”