Hurry because AirPods Max dropped to under $400 for Cyber Monday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

We’re big fans of Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, but the starting price has always felt a little imposing. Black Friday weekend changes things and has us leaping for the ‘buy now’ button.

At Amazon, Apple is offering the AirPods Max for just $399.99, which is a whopping $149.01 saving on the $549 starting price. That’s 27% off overall and just $5 more than the lowest price we’ve ever seen on AirPods Max at Amazon.

AirPods Max fall below $400

AirPods Max fall below $400

Apple’s brilliant over-ear headphones with ANC and spatial audio are just $399.99 on Black Friday weekend. That’s $149 off.

  • Amazon US
  • Was $549
  • Now $399.99
View Deal

There are a range of colours to choose from, but not all of the options are $399.99 so cycle through the options and choose which speaks to you. I love the Sky Blue hue, personally.

This is for the first version of the AirPods Max with a Lightning connector, rather than the more recent interaction with a USB-C connector for charging. Other than that there’s no difference.

You’re still getting the same, brilliant over-ear headphones with adaptive active noise cancelling, support for personalised spatial audio, and a transparency mode that allows you to hear the world around you while still enjoying your music.

Apple AirPods Max
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Are Apple's high-end ANC headphones worth the staggering price?

Pros

  • Wonderful, versatile sound
  • Many clever design elements and strong build quality
  • Spatial audio can be immersive for the apps that support it
  • Strong connection to the Apple ecosystem

Cons

  • Lack of ‘off’ button is annoying
  • The included case is bad in just about every way
  • Heavy and can’t be folded down
  • The high price can’t be ignored

There’s long battery life of up to 20 hours, even with some of those advanced noise cancelling and spatial audio features available. There’s also second-to-none wireless pairing and connectivity with Apple devices.

Our reviewer loved the wonderful versatile sound, clever design elements and strong build quality, immersive spatial audio, and strong connection to the Apple ecosystem.

He gave them a four-star review and concluded: “AirPods Max are a luxury pair of headphones aimed solely at those who entrench themselves fully in Apple’s ever-expanding ecosystem of content.”

He added: “The AirPods Max remain an excellent sounding set of headphones that still have some of the best ANC around. Spatial Audio is better than ever thanks to its inclusion in Apple Music and the industrial design has lasted well since launch.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

