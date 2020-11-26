Sonos Black Friday deals are coming thick-and-fast and this hefty saving on the excellent Sonos Beam is one you shouldn’t pass up.

You can currently grab the Beam for £299, a £100 reduction off its usual £399 RRP. We’ve seen it drop in price before, but rarely this low.

Deal: Sonos Beam soundbar now just £299, was £399 (eBay)

The Beam is a soundbar and plugs into your TV through an HDMI port, vastly improving audio in the process. It also works as a regular internet-connected Sonos speaker for music, radio, podcasts, audiobooks and more. If you have other Sonos products around your house, this will work seamlessly with them too.

We raved about the Sonos Beam during our 5/5 review, bestowing the product with our Editor’s Choice award, saying: “this Beam is a soundbar that does a bit of everything and does it well, excelling at both music and movie soundtracks and fits seamlessly into Sonos’ existing network of multi-room speakers.”

We made particular note of the excellent sound, benefits of integrated Alexa, clever TV controls and the lovely design. Remember this was all at £399, so with the new Black Friday price of £299 it’s even more tempting.

I actually bought a Sonos Beam when it was released and it remains one of my favourite purchases. It’s relatively small, but the sound it manages to pump out is pretty special. You likely don’t think you need a soundbar, but once you’ve listened to how much the audio on your favourite movies and TV shows can be you’ll never want to go back to those pedestrian built-in speakers.

