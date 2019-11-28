Huge £85 price cut on 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD this Black Friday

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus has seen a massive £85 price reduction this Black Friday, making it cheaper than ever to boost the storage up to 1TB and dramatically cut down loading times for games.

At just £150, this is actually a relatively affordable component to give your gaming PC a massive performance boost. Plus you’ll be able to install your Steam library to your 1TB drive without fear of reaching maximum capacity.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD Black Friday deal Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB SSD Packing 1TB of storage, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus offers plenty of storage for your Steam library, while also providing super-fast read and write speeds to cut down loading times

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus has a M.2 SSD form factor, so you’ll need to make sure your motherboard has a compatible slot in order for it to work.

With NVMe support, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD is definitely worth the upgrade though, as it reportedly sees read and write speeds of 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s respectively, significantly cutting down the length of loading screens for video games.

With Sony banging on the new improved SSD speeds for the upcoming PS5, it’s clearly a very important component upgrade, despite not being as glamorous as a graphics card or processor.

We haven’t actually reviewed the Samsung 970 EVO Plus, so can’t guarantee all the performance figures in the spec sheet, but Samsung is a very respectable company and offers some of the leading SSD drives.

On Amazon, the Samsung 970 EVO Plus currently has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 following 240 customer reviews. One of the reviewers wrote, “This Samsung 970 EVO Plus Solid State Drive is about seven times faster than my old Samsung SATA SSD” while also providing photo evidence of the 3571.3MB/s and 3249.4MB/s read and write speeds.

So with the new £154.99 Black Friday price, you’ll unlikely be able to find superior value for the Samsung 970 EVO Plus any time soon. If you’re looking to increase your storage capacity for your gaming PC and fed up with lengthy loading times, then we strongly recommend taking advantage of this epic Black Friday deal.

