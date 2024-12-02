Huawei’s epic Watch Fit 3 Black Friday deal is still running

As the Black Friday weekend bleeds into Cyber Monday, you can still pick up the Huawei Watch Fit 3 for cheap in this knock-out deal.

Amazon is selling the Huawei Watch Fit 3 for £99, which is a deal that secures you a massive 29 percent saving on the usual price of £139.99.

Save £41 on the Huawei Watch Fit 3 on Cyber Monday The Huawei Watch Fit 3 fitness tracker is still selling at a knock down price this Cyber Monday. Amazon

Save 29%

Now £99 View Deal

As we’ve noted before, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is an excellent fitness tracker. Contributor and wearables specialist Conor Allison reviewed this one for us, and awarded it 4 out of 5.

Conor called the Watch Fit 3 “A capable inexpensive fitness tracker with accurate heart rate monitoring”, noting its smart and lightweight Apple Watch-like design.

Of course, it’s all about the fitness tracking capabilities with devices like this, and Conor also noted that Watch Fit 3 is “a great workout-tracking companion with solid workout performance and strong GPS accuracy.”

Heart rate tracking is nice and accurate too, with our reviewer finding it to be broadly on a par with a dedicated chest strap. SpO2 levels also seemed to be on point.

Battery life is spectacular, especially if viewed through the lens of big-name smartwatches in the WearOS ecosystem. You can go a full week on a single charge with the always-on display is turned off, and four to five days with the always-on display enabled.

If you like the premium look and feel of a smartwatch, but are only really concerned with health and fitness tracking, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 is a solid pick. It becomes an outstanding pick as part of this Cyber Monday deal.

With just hours to go, it’s now or never if you want to grab yourself the final few Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Stay tuned if you’re determined to wring the last few bargains out of this frenetic shopping event. We’ve got you covered.